Cenovus Energy Q4 Results Top Estimates; Declares Dividend

(RTTNews) - Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE, CVE.TO) reported Thursday net income for the fourth quarter of $743 million or $0.39 per share, compared to $784 million or $0.39 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Adjusted funds flow was $2.06 billion or $1.09 per share, lower than $2.35 billion or $1.19 per share last year.

On average, five analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Total revenues for the quarter declined to $13.1 billion from $14.6 billion in the same quarter last year. Analysts expected revenues of $10.11 billion for quarter.

The Board also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share, payable on March 28, 2024 to common shareholders of record as of March 15, 2024.

