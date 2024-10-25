|
25.10.2024 12:47:37
Centene Backs FY24 Adj. EPS View Below Market, Lifts Revenue Forecast Above Street; Stock Climbs
(RTTNews) - Healthcare enterprise Centene Corp. (CNC), while reporting higher third-quarter results, on Friday trimmed its fiscal 2024 earnings view on a reported basis, but maintained adjusted earnings outlook below market. Further, the company lifted annual revenue view, abouve the Street estimate.
In pre-market activity on the NYSE, Centene shares were gaining around 12 percent to trade at $69.00.
For fiscal 2024, the company now expects earnings per share on a reported basis of greater than $5.92, compared to previously expected greater than $5.94.
Further, adjusted earnings per share for the year is still expected in the floor of greater than $6.80.
Analysts on average expect the company to earn $6.82 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Further, the company has updated 2024 total revenue guidance to $159 billion to $161 billion from previous estimate of $155.0 billion to $157.0 billion, while analysts estimate $155.59 billion.
Premium and service revenues are now projected to be $143.5 billion to $144.5 billion, higher than previous outlook of $141.0 billion to $143.0 billion
In its third quarter, Centene profit increased from last year and beat the Street estimates. The company's bottom line came in at $713 million, or $1.36 per share, compared to $469 million, or $0.87 per share last year.
Adjusted earnings were $1.62 per share for the period. Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.38 per share.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.5 percent to $42.023 billion from $38.042 billion last year.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Centene Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
25.10.24
|Freundlicher Handel in New York: S&P 500 zum Start stärker (finanzen.at)
|
24.10.24
|S&P 500-Wert Centene-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Investment in Centene von vor einem Jahr bedeutet (finanzen.at)
|
24.10.24
|Ausblick: Centene legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
|
17.10.24
|Börse New York: S&P 500 präsentiert sich letztendlich schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
17.10.24
|Pluszeichen in New York: S&P 500 legt zu (finanzen.at)
|
17.10.24
|Starker Wochentag in New York: S&P 500 bewegt sich am Donnerstagmittag im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
17.10.24
|S&P 500-Papier Centene-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in Centene von vor 10 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
17.10.24
|S&P 500-Handel aktuell: S&P 500 steigt zum Start des Donnerstagshandels (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Centene Corp.mehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Centene Corp.
|59,60
|4,25%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFokus weiter auf Berichtssaison: Dow und NASDAQ schließen uneinheitlich -- ATX geht mit Aufschlägen ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich wenig bewegt -- Märkte in Asien schließen mehrheitlich höher
Anleger am heimischen Aktienmarkt wagten sich am Freitag aus ihrer Deckung. Der deutsche Leitindex kam kaum vom Fleck. Die US-Börsen fanden vor dem Wochenende keine gemeinsame Richtung. Derweil präsentierten sich die Börsen in Fernost mit uneinheitlicher Tendenz.