|
26.04.2024 12:08:50
Centene Corporation Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates
(RTTNews) - Centene Corporation (CNC) released earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings totaled $1.16 billion, or $2.16 per share. This compares with $1.13 billion, or $2.04 per share, in last year's first quarter.
Excluding items, Centene Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $1.22 billion or $2.26 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.08 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.9% to $40.41 billion from $38.89 billion last year.
Centene Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q1): $1.16 Bln. vs. $1.13 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.16 vs. $2.04 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $40.41 Bln vs. $38.89 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.80 Full year revenue guidance: $147.5 - $150.5 Bln
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Centene Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
25.04.24
|S&P 500-Papier Centene-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Investition in Centene von vor 5 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
25.04.24
|Ausblick: Centene stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
18.04.24
|S&P 500-Wert Centene-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Centene von vor 3 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
15.04.24
|S&P 500-Handel aktuell: S&P 500 letztendlich mit Abgaben (finanzen.at)
|
15.04.24
|Verluste in New York: S&P 500 liegt am Montagnachmittag im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
15.04.24
|Montagshandel in New York: S&P 500 notiert am Montagmittag im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
15.04.24
|Gute Stimmung in New York: S&P 500 zum Handelsstart mit grünem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
11.04.24
|S&P 500-Papier Centene-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Centene-Investment von vor einem Jahr eingefahren (finanzen.at)