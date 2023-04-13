|
13.04.2023 00:00:00
Central Pacific Financial Corp. Announces Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2023 Financial Results
Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE: CPF), parent company of Central Pacific Bank, will release its first quarter 2023 earnings on April 26, 2023, before the open of the New York Stock Exchange. Management will review the results by conference call and live audio webcast beginning at 1 p.m. Eastern Time (7 a.m. Hawaii Time) on April 26, 2023.
Interested parties may listen to the conference by calling 1-833-470-1428 (access code: 500446), or by listening to the webcast on the company’s investor relations website at http://ir.cpb.bank. A replay of the call will be available through May 26, 2023 by dialing 1-866-813-9403 (access code: 402781) and on the company’s website.
About Central Pacific Financial Corp.
Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a Hawaii-based bank holding company with approximately $7.43 billion in assets as of December 31, 2022. Central Pacific Bank, its primary subsidiary, operates 27 branches and 64 ATMs in the state of Hawaii. For additional information, please visit the Company's website at: http://www.cpb.bank
Equal Housing Lender
Member FDIC
NYSE Listed: CPF
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230412005206/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Central Pacific Financial Corpmehr Nachrichten
|
24.01.23
|Ausblick: Central Pacific Financial legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
20.10.22
|Ausblick: Central Pacific Financial verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
28.07.22
|Central Pacific Financial (CPF) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
|
26.07.22
|Ausblick: Central Pacific Financial vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
21.04.22
|Central Pacific Financial (CPF) Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
Analysen zu Central Pacific Financial Corpmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Central Pacific Financial Corp
|16,75
|-1,59%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFed-Protokoll und US-Inflationsdaten im Fokus: US-Indizes zum Handelsende mit Verlusten -- ATX schließt im Minus -- DAX schließt höher
Der heimische beendet den dritten Handelstag der Woche schwächer. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt geht mit Gewinnen in den Feierabend. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich zur Wochenmitte letztlich tiefer. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am Mittwoch überwiegend nach oben.