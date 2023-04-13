13.04.2023 00:00:00

Central Pacific Financial Corp. Announces Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE: CPF), parent company of Central Pacific Bank, will release its first quarter 2023 earnings on April 26, 2023, before the open of the New York Stock Exchange. Management will review the results by conference call and live audio webcast beginning at 1 p.m. Eastern Time (7 a.m. Hawaii Time) on April 26, 2023.

Interested parties may listen to the conference by calling 1-833-470-1428 (access code: 500446), or by listening to the webcast on the company’s investor relations website at http://ir.cpb.bank. A replay of the call will be available through May 26, 2023 by dialing 1-866-813-9403 (access code: 402781) and on the company’s website.

About Central Pacific Financial Corp.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a Hawaii-based bank holding company with approximately $7.43 billion in assets as of December 31, 2022. Central Pacific Bank, its primary subsidiary, operates 27 branches and 64 ATMs in the state of Hawaii. For additional information, please visit the Company's website at: http://www.cpb.bank

Equal Housing Lender
Member FDIC
NYSE Listed: CPF

