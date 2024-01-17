Central Pacific Financial Corp. Announces Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE: CPF), parent company of Central Pacific Bank, will release its fourth quarter 2023 earnings on January 31, 2024, before the open of the New York Stock Exchange. Management will review the results by conference call and live audio webcast beginning at 1 p.m. Eastern Time (8 a.m. Hawaii Time) on January 31, 2024.

Interested parties may listen to the conference by calling 1-888-510-2553 (conference ID: 9816541), or by listening to the webcast on the company’s investor relations website at http://ir.cpb.bank. A replay of the call will be available through March 1, 2024 by dialing 1-800-770-2030 (conference ID: 9816541) and on the company’s website.

About Central Pacific Financial Corp.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a Hawaii-based bank holding company with approximately $7.64 billion in assets as of September 30, 2023. Central Pacific Bank, its primary subsidiary, operates 27 branches and 58 ATMs in the State of Hawaii. For additional information, please visit the Company's website at: http://www.cpb.bank

