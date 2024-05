CervoMed Appoints William Elder To Succeed William Tanner As CFO

(RTTNews) - Clinical stage company CervoMed Inc. (CRVO) announced Monday the appointment of William Elder as Chief Financial Officer, effective June 1, 2024. Elder will continue to serve as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary.

Elder will succeed William Tanner who has served as Chief Financial Officer to CervoMed and its predecessor, EIP Pharma, since September 2022. Tanner will continue as a consultant to CervoMed following the transition.

Most recently, Elder served as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary at CervoMed, joining the company in August 2023. Prior to joining CervoMed, Elder served as Diffusion Pharmaceutical's General Counsel from September 2020 to August 2023 and as its Principal Financial Officer from June 2023 to August 2023, after starting as a consultant for Diffusion in July 2020.

Previously, he spent eight years as an associate at the law firm of Dechert LLP, counseling clients in a broad range of transactions and other matters, including serving as outside counsel to Diffusion in connection with the Company's reverse merger in 2016 and several subsequent financings.