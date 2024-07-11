|
Change in QPR Software Plc's Management: CFO Mervi Kerkelä-Hiltunen leaves the company
QPR SOFTWARE PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 11 July 2024 at 9:00 AM EET
QPR Software Plc's CFO Mervi Kerkelä-Hiltunen has resigned and will continue her career outside the company. Kerkelä-Hiltunen will remain as CFO of QPR Software until early October 2024. The company will immediately initiate the process to appoint Kerkelä-Hiltunen's successor.
"I want to thank Mervi for her dedication and valuable contribution. Under her leadership, the finance function has crucially supported our company's turnaround and development. I wish Mervi success in her new endeavors," said QPR Software Plc's CEO Heikki Veijola.
QPR Software in Brief
QPR Software (Nasdaq Helsinki) is a leading player in the Digital Twin of an Organization (DTO) use case and one of the most advanced process mining software companies in the world. The company innovates, develops, and delivers software for analyzing, monitoring, and modeling organizational operations. Additionally, QPR provides consulting services to ensure its customers derive full benefits from the software and associated methodologies.
