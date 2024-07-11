Einfach und sicher Bitcoin kaufen: Mit dem Code "FINANZEN" sparen Sie 21% der Gebühren auf die ersten 6 Monate bei Coinfinity. Jetzt loslegen -w-
11.07.2024 08:00:00

Change in QPR Software Plc's Management: CFO Mervi Kerkelä-Hiltunen leaves the company


QPR SOFTWARE PLC                   STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE       11 July 2024 at 9:00 AM EET 



QPR Software Plc's CFO Mervi Kerkelä-Hiltunen has resigned and will continue her career outside the company. Kerkelä-Hiltunen will remain as CFO of QPR Software until early October 2024. The company will immediately initiate the process to appoint Kerkelä-Hiltunen's successor. 

"I want to thank Mervi for her dedication and valuable contribution. Under her leadership, the finance function has crucially supported our company's turnaround and development. I wish Mervi success in her new endeavors," said QPR Software Plc's CEO Heikki Veijola. 



For further information: 

Heikki Veijola 

Chief Executive Officer 

QPR Software Plc 

Tel. +358 40 922 6029 



QPR Software in Brief 

QPR Software (Nasdaq Helsinki) is a leading player in the Digital Twin of an Organization (DTO) use case and one of the most advanced process mining software companies in the world. The company innovates, develops, and delivers software for analyzing, monitoring, and modeling organizational operations. Additionally, QPR provides consulting services to ensure its customers derive full benefits from the software and associated methodologies. 

www.qpr.com 



DISTRIBUTION 

Nasdaq Helsinki 

Key medias 

www.qpr.com 





