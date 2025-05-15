WithSecure Corporation Registered Shs Aktie
WKN DE: A3DQSE / ISIN: FI4000519228
|
15.05.2025 16:30:00
Change in the holding of WithSecure Corporation’s own shares
WithSecure Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 15 May 2025, at 17:30 EEST
Change in the holding of WithSecure Corporation’s own shares
WithSecure Corporation has transferred without consideration a total of 52,224 of the company's treasury shares to the recipients of the Restricted Share Plan (RSP) 2022-2024 reward shares.
Following the transfer, WithSecure Corporation holds a total of 379,666 of its own shares.
Contact information:
Laura Viita
VP, Controlling, investor relations and sustainability
WithSecure Corporation
+358 50 487 1044
investor-relations@withsecure.com
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu WithSecure Corporation Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
24.04.25
|Ausblick: WithSecure vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
10.04.25
|Erste Schätzungen: WithSecure legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
28.01.25
|Erste Schätzungen: WithSecure mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
23.01.25
|Inside information: WithSecure sells its Cyber security consulting business (GlobeNewswire)