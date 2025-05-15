WithSecure Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 15 May 2025, at 17:30 EEST

Change in the holding of WithSecure Corporation’s own shares

WithSecure Corporation has transferred without consideration a total of 52,224 of the company's treasury shares to the recipients of the Restricted Share Plan (RSP) 2022-2024 reward shares.

Following the transfer, WithSecure Corporation holds a total of 379,666 of its own shares.

Contact information:

Laura Viita

VP, Controlling, investor relations and sustainability

WithSecure Corporation

+358 50 487 1044

investor-relations@withsecure.com



