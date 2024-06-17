Albion KAY VCT PLC

(the "Company”) (formerly Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC)

Change of name to Albion KAY VCT PLC

LEI Code 213800DK8H27QY3J5R45

The Company announced the decision to change its name to Albion KAY VCT PLC in its Annual Report, published on 19 April 2024. The Board is pleased to announce that following a Board resolution, this change has now taken effect from 17 June 2024.

This change of name will closer align with the identity of the other VCTs managed by the investment manager, Albion Capital Group LLP.

The existing stock market ticker, KAY, will be retained as will its ISIN and LEI.

The change of name will not affect any rights of shareholders and existing share certificates will remain valid. Share certificates issued from 17 June 2024 will bear the new name, Albion KAY VCT PLC.

The Company’s webpage on the manager’s website will remain www.albion.capital/funds/KAY.

For further information please contact:

Vikash Hansrani

Operations Partner

Albion Capital Group LLP

Tel: 0207 601 1850

17 June 2024