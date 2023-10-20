|
20.10.2023 07:00:21
Change on the Baloise Board of Directors
|
Baloise Holding AG
/ Key word(s): Personnel
Basel, 20 October 2023. There will be a change of personnel on the Board of Directors of Baloise Holding Ltd. Claudia Dill is stepping down from the Company’s Board of Directors on 31 October 2023 in order to take on an operational role on the Executive Committee of a reinsurer. She will therefore not be available for re-election at the Annual General Meeting in 2024.
During her time as a member of the Board of Directors of Baloise, Claudia Dill made an invaluable contribution to moving the Company forward. The Board greatly appreciated her proven financial and insurance expertise and her dedication.
Chairman of the Board of Directors Dr Thomas von Planta wishes her all the best for the future: “On behalf of the Board of Directors and Baloise, I would like to thank Claudia Dill for her commitment and services to our Company. Her personality and specialist knowledge were an asset to the Board of Directors, and we wish her every success for the next step in her career."
