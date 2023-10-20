Baloise Holding AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Change on the Baloise Board of Directors



20.10.2023 / 07:00 CET/CEST



Basel, 20 October 2023. There will be a change of personnel on the Board of Directors of Baloise Holding Ltd. Claudia Dill is stepping down from the Company’s Board of Directors on 31 October 2023 in order to take on an operational role on the Executive Committee of a reinsurer. She will therefore not be available for re-election at the Annual General Meeting in 2024. During her time as a member of the Board of Directors of Baloise, Claudia Dill made an invaluable contribution to moving the Company forward. The Board greatly appreciated her proven financial and insurance expertise and her dedication. Chairman of the Board of Directors Dr Thomas von Planta wishes her all the best for the future: “On behalf of the Board of Directors and Baloise, I would like to thank Claudia Dill for her commitment and services to our Company. Her personality and specialist knowledge were an asset to the Board of Directors, and we wish her every success for the next step in her career." Contact

The focus is firmly on the future at Baloise. We aim to make tomorrow more straightforward, safer and more carefree for our customers, and we are taking responsibility for this today. Baloise is more than just a traditional insurance company. Through our smart finance and insurance solutions, complemented by a whole host of innovative offerings for the home and personal transport, we offer a complete service package. Dependable support, reliable cooperation and trust-based relationships are key aspects of our stakeholder interaction. We take care of financial matters so that our customers can concentrate on the important things in their lives and can find inspiration in the everyday. Baloise, a European company founded in 1863, currently employs 8,000 people at its headquarters in Basel (Switzerland) and across its subsidiaries in Belgium, Germany and Luxembourg. Our services generated a business volume of around CHF 8.8 billion in 2022. Baloise Holding Ltd shares (BALN) are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

