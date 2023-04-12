|
12.04.2023 16:00:00
Changes in composition of the Audit Committee and Remuneration Committee
The Supervisory Board of Coop Pank AS recalled Alo Ivask from the Audit Committee. The Supervisory Board elected Rainer Rohtla to be a new member to the Audit Committee effective from 12.04.2023. The current Audit Committee members, Veikko Haavapuu, Silver Kuus and Stan Nahkor, will continue in the Audit Committee.
Changes also took place in the Remuneration Committee. Alo Ivask was recalled from the Remuneration Committee. The Supervisory Board elected Rainer Rohtla to be a new member to the Remuneration Committee effective from 12.04.2023. The current Remuneration Committee members, Jaan Marjundi, Raul Parusk and Irja Rae will continue in the Remuneration Committee.
Coop Pank, based on Estonian capital, is one of the five universal banks operating in Estonia. The number of clients using Coop Pank for their daily banking reached 152,200. Coop Pank aims to put the synergy generated by the interaction of retail business and banking to good use and to bring everyday banking services closer to people’s homes. The strategic shareholder of the bank is the domestic retail chain Coop Eesti, comprising of 320 stores.
Additional information:
Katre Tatrik
Communications Manager
Phone: 5151859
E-mail: katre.tatrik@cooppank.ee
