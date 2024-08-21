Changes on the Implenia Executive Committee

Implenia AG / Key word(s): Personnel

CEO André Wyss steps down at the end of March 2025 and will focus on existing and new mandates



The Board of Directors has appointed Jens Vollmar, Head Division Buildings, as CEO from 1 April 2025. His successor as Head Division Buildings will be appointed at a later date



Christian Späth, Head Division Civil Engineering, will step down at the end of August 2024. He will be succeeded by Erwin Scherer, previously Global Head Tunnelling, on 1 September 2024 Glattpark (Opfikon), 21 August 2024



Implenia will see a change in leadership in spring 2025. André Wyss, CEO of Implenia since October 2018, will resign at the end of March 2025.



André Wyss: “After six and a half years at Implenia, I have decided to step down from operational activities and to focus my efforts on existing and new mandates. Following a comprehensive transformation, Implenia is ideally positioned, can continue to grow profitably on a sustainable basis and is ready for the next strategic phase. I am pleased to be making a seamless hand-over of the CEO role to Jens Vollmar. Over recent years he has significantly influenced the development of the Group as head of a large Division. Over this whole period I have worked with him with trust, confidence and success.”



Hans Ulrich Meister, Chairman of the Board of Implenia: “Since 2018, André Wyss has led Implenia through a profound transformation, and has repositioned the entire Group strategically and operationally. His far-sighted and courageous actions have transformed Implenia into a financially healthy, integrated, multinational construction and real estate service provider. With its comprehensive service portfolio, acknowledged expertise and many years of experience, the Group is excellently positioned in the market. I would like to take this opportunity to thank André Wyss sincerely on behalf of the Board of Directors, the Implenia Executive Committee and all employees, for his great dedication.”



The Board of Directors has appointed Jens Vollmar, the current Head Division Buildings, to succeed André Wyss as CEO on 1 April 2025. Jens Vollmar has been at Implenia since 2013. He headed the then Business Unit Buildings from 2015 and Division Buildings from 2019 as a member of the Implenia Executive Committee. He also leads the Country Executive Committee Switzerland as Country President. Before joining Implenia, and after completing his education with a doctorate at the University of St. Gallen (HSG), Jens Vollmar worked there as a Senior Consultant. He still lectures in corporate transactions as well as construction and real estate management at the HSG, is a member of the board of directors of “Bauenschweiz” and vice president of the board of the association “Entwicklung Schweiz”.



Hans Ulrich Meister: “I am pleased that we have appointed Jens Vollmar. He is an ideal internal successor to the CEO role. In his various functions, and especially as Head Division Buildings and Country President Switzerland, he has helped shape Implenia’s development in recent years, initiating and implementing important steps in Division Buildings to secure future success. The Board of Directors is convinced that with his strategic, business and industry knowledge, his experience and his personality, he will successfully lead the Group into the future. I am very much looking forward to working closely with Jens Vollmar in the years to come.”



Jens Vollmar’s successor as Head Division Buildings will be appointed at a later date.



There is also a change in the management of Division Civil Engineering. Christian Späth will step down from his position at the end of August and take on a new challenge outside Implenia. He will be succeeded as Head Division Civil Engineering and Member of the Implenia Executive Committee by Erwin Scherer on 1 September 2024. Erwin Scherer has been responsible for Implenia’s tunnelling and related infrastructure projects in European markets since 2019 as Global Head Tunnelling. He previously worked for several leading tunnelling companies – including time as division head at Ed. Züblin AG, and as project and construction manager at Walter Bau AG and Stuag/Strabag AG. Erwin Scherer graduated as a civil engineer from the Montan-University Leoben, where he also worked as a research assistant.



CEO André Wyss: “Christian Späth has successfully led Division Civil Engineering through a challenging phase and repositioned it in the market. Under his leadership, Implenia has won numerous large and complex infrastructure projects in its European markets and further expanded its comprehensive services in tunnelling, civil engineering and special foundations. I would like to thank Christian Späth for this achievement and for his great commitment. Erwin Scherer, a proven internal expert and leader, will be an excellent new division head. He has developed the tunnelling unit into a leading European provider and a strong business unit within Implenia. We are very pleased with his appointment and believe that Erwin Scherer will continue to lead a successful Division Civil Engineering, with all its sought-after expertise, as well as being an outstanding addition to the Implenia Executive Committee.” Jens Vollmar, CEO of Implenia as of 1 April 2025 (image: @Implenia). Erwin Scherer, Head Division Civil Engineering of Implenia as of 1 September 2024 (image: @Implenia). Contact for media:

