ChargePoint Reinforces its be.ENERGISED EV Charger Management Solution

ChargePoint (NYSE: CHPT), a leading provider of networked charging solutions for electric vehicles (EVs), today announced a suite of updates and additions to its be.ENERGISED platform, a leading European software solution for the management of charging networks and e-mobility services at scale.

be.ENERGISED now manages over 900 models of charging stations from more than 100 manufacturers. New features, offerings and enhancements include:

The first payment terminal to meet the new OCPI v2.2.1 Direct Payment Module industry standards and comply with the recently instated AFIR (Alternative Fuel Infrastructure Regulation).

eMobility Service Providers (eMSPs) can use the solutions’ roaming network to give their drivers selected access to more than 750,000 stations across the whole of Europe. Charge Point Operators (CPOs) can easily make their stations available to the public and all drivers on the major eMSPs via be.ENERGISED COMMUNITY roaming agreements in just a few clicks of a mouse.

In addition, the CP6000 - ChargePoint’s most flexible and serviceable global AC EV charging solution - is available from this week on the be.ENERGISED platform to select customers. The CP6000 is designed for scalability, flexibility, and reliability, offering reliable AC charging for 1 or 3 phase power at an adaptable output of 3.7 to 22kw per port.

ChargePoint’s be.ENERGISED platform boasts consolidated services for CPOs and eMSPs, including VAT handling, automated invoicing, streamlining financial operations for multinational charging providers. With over 85,000 charging ports and 30 million charging sessions per month, be.ENERGISED’s scale and experience are unparalleled in the industry. The software offers an end-to-end solution capable of addressing every aspect of the charging process, providing unmatched flexibility and modularity to cater to all use cases.

The EV charging landscape is rapidly evolving, with CPOs and eMSPs becoming far more sophisticated, often relying on many makes of chargers and hundreds of software integrations with partners. As their expertise deepens, so do their needs, transforming from initial solutions into intricate networks which require robust protection and management. This shift signifies a move from the early days of greenfield projects to the current "brownfield” environment, where existing charger investments must be futureproofed alongside the implementation of new infrastructure. Though new chargers are constantly being brought online, ensuring a reliable network requires legacy hardware running just as well as the newest installations. All of this underscores the need for a well-rounded, adaptable software solution such as be.ENERGISED.

"A new set of market demands necessitates even the most advanced charger management platforms to deliver innovative features for the future,” said Andreas Blin, Director for Service Provision at ChargePoint. "A leader in the market for more than a decade, be.ENERGISED meets the challenges charging businesses face, ensuring that both new and existing infrastructure can excel in an ever more dynamic environment.”

Since acquiring be.ENERGISED three years ago, ChargePoint has continued to foster and develop the product to ensure market leadership while delivering bespoke solutions for international customers. be.ENERGISED is now the most flexible and comprehensive solution on the market, and one built for the future without forgetting about the past.

