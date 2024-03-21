Charles River Announces Extension of Gene Therapy Manufacturing Alliance with NUS Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE: CRL) and National University of Singapore’s (NUS) Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine (NUS Medicine), a leading medical education institution with a world-renowned medical research field of stem cell biology and therapy, today announced a High Quality (HQ) plasmid DNA development and manufacturing agreement.

NUS Medicine will utilize Charles River’s market leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) expertise in HQ and GMP- compliant plasmid DNA, which serves as a critical starting material for its engineered stem cell cancer therapy and builds on a historic provision of research grade plasmid.

Phase-Appropriate Plasmid Solutions

NUS Medicine will leverage this collaboration to access Charles River’s center of excellence, and established manufacturing platform, eXpDNA™.

In recent years, Charles River has significantly expanded its cell and gene therapy portfolio to streamline complex supply chains and meet growing demand for plasmid DNA, viral vector, and cell therapy services. Combined with the Company’s legacy testing capabilities, Charles River offers an industry-leading "concept to cure” advanced therapeutic solution.

In recent years, Charles River has significantly expanded its cell and gene therapy portfolio to streamline complex supply chains and meet growing demand for plasmid DNA, viral vector, and cell therapy services. Combined with the Company's legacy testing capabilities, Charles River offers an industry-leading "concept to cure" advanced therapeutic solution.

"We are thrilled to continue our work with NUS Medicine and support their important work developing engineered stem cells for cancer therapy. Charles River has had decades of success manufacturing, and reliably delivering plasmid DNA as both a critical starting material and drug product, helping to safeguard our customer programs.”

- Kerstin Dolph, Corporate Senior Vice President, Biologics Solutions, Charles River

About Charles River

Charles River provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and leading academic institutions around the globe accelerate their research and drug development efforts. Our dedicated employees are focused on providing clients with exactly what they need to improve and expedite the discovery, early-stage development and safe manufacture of new therapies for the patients who need them. To learn more about our unique portfolio and breadth of services, visit www.criver.com.

