Charles River Laboratories Adds Craig B. Thompson, M.D. to Board of Directors

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE: CRL) today announced the re-appointment of Craig B. Thompson, M.D., former President and Chief Executive Officer, Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center, to its Board of Directors. Dr. Thompson previously served as a member of Charles River’s Board of Directors from 2013 through 2018. Dr. Thompson’s extensive scientific expertise in the fields of immuno-oncology and translational and precision medicine, together with his healthcare business leadership experience, will provide a unique contribution of knowledge and guidance to Charles River’s Board. As a member of the Board, he will serve on the Science and Technology and Strategic Planning and Capital Allocation Committees.

"We are thrilled to have Dr. Thompson rejoin Charles River’s Board and to benefit from his extensive healthcare leadership experience and scientific acumen across multiple therapeutic areas, including oncology, in support of our commitment to working with clients from discovery and early-stage development through the safe manufacture of life-saving therapies. We look forward to working with Craig again and welcome his contributions to the continued, long-term success of Charles River,” said James C. Foster, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Charles River.

Dr. Thompson most recently served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) from 2010 until his retirement in September 2022. Dr. Thompson continues to oversee the Craig Thompson Lab, a research laboratory at the Sloan Kettering Institute focusing on cellular metabolism and its role in cancer. Prior to joining MSK in 2010, Dr. Thompson held various roles at the University of Pennsylvania and made significant contributions to cancer research as a physician and clinical investigator.

Dr. Thompson is currently a member of the Board of Directors of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and he previously served on the Board of Directors of Merck & Co. Inc. He is also a board member of the Howard Hughes Medical Institute, M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center, City of Hope Comprehensive Cancer Center, the Economic Club of New York, and the Albert Lasker Medical Research Awards Prize Committee. Dr. Thompson is an elected member of the National Academy of Sciences, the National Academy of Medicine, the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, and the Association of American Physicians. Dr. Thompson holds a number of patents related to immunotherapy and apoptosis, has founded three biotechnology companies, including Agios Pharmaceuticals where he currently serves on the Scientific Advisory Board. He has published more than 450 peer-reviewed manuscripts and more than 100 reviews. Dr. Thompson received his M.D. from the University of Pennsylvania and his Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Science degrees from Dartmouth College.

"I am pleased to be rejoining Charles River’s Board of Directors and look forward to reconnecting and collaborating with the outstanding team at Charles River in support of their efforts to accelerate biomedical research and therapeutic innovation,” said Dr. Thompson. "I look forward to contributing to the future success and growth of Charles River, as a recognized, global leader in drug research and non-clinical development.”

About Charles River

Charles River provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and leading academic institutions around the globe accelerate their research and drug development efforts. Our dedicated employees are focused on providing clients with exactly what they need to improve and expedite the discovery, early-stage development and safe manufacture of new therapies for the patients who need them. To learn more about our unique portfolio and breadth of services, visit www.criver.com.

