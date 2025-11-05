Charles River Laboratories International Aktie
Charles River Laboratories International Inc. Q3 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates
(RTTNews) - Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (CRL) reported a profit for third quarter that Decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line came in at $54.4 million, or $1.10 per share. This compares with $69.6 million, or $1.33 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Charles River Laboratories International Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.43 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.34 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the period fell 0.5% to $1.004 billion from $1.009 billion last year.
Charles River Laboratories International Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $54.4 Mln. vs. $69.6 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.10 vs. $1.33 last year. -Revenue: $1.004 Bln vs. $1.009 Bln last year.
