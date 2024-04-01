Charles River Laboratories Showcases Technology-Driven Capabilities at AACR 2024

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE: CRL) announced today that its industry-leading team of oncology experts will attend the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting. Charles River will present technology-driven capabilities and highlight the latest advancements in immuno-oncology, in vitro assays, and more. The meeting is taking place from April 5-10, 2024, at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, California.

Charles River Launches New Tools & Services to Support Oncology Research

Charles River is showcasing an expanding portfolio of end-to-end cancer research tools and services, including:

The Apollo™ Price Estimator, a new application that enables seamless generation of oncology study design, simplifies preclinical drug development by allowing clients to quickly generate price estimates.

The Cancer Model Database, a tool that unlocks the ability to access different assays and comprehensive, well-characterized models for oncology drug development.

Charles River is also expanding its cell sourcing offering to include same-day delivery of fresh leukopaks from its collection centers into the Cambridge and Greater Boston area as well as the San Diego biohub.

During the AACR Annual Meeting, the Charles River team will host a spotlight session and present over 20 scientific posters, including:

Spotlight Session: PDX: Predictive Tumor Models to Accelerate your Preclinical Research In Vivo, In Vitro and In Silico

Sunday, April 7, 1:30-2:30 p.m., Sails Pavilion Theater B

Charles River, Cypre Inc., and Aitia will come together to discuss the use of breakthrough technologies, such as PDX 3D tumor models and Digital Twins, in the process of identifying optimal drug candidates. The session will also cover the use of PDX-based in vitro 3D platforms in the context of the FDA Modernization Act and different in vivo screening formats. Featured speakers include:

Julia Schueler, Therapeutic Area Lead, Charles River

Isabelle Caffry, Senior Director of Strategy and Corporate Development, Aitia

Kolin Hribar, CEO, Cypre

Poster #2714: Developing an mRNA Encoded Therapeutic Antibody Platform to Simplify Manufacturing and Reduce Time to Clinic

Monday, April 8, 1:30-5:00 p.m., Section 6

The production of therapeutic antibodies entails costly manufacturing processes, intricate purification methods, and extensive stability optimization, which contribute to elevated treatment expenses. Charles River’s poster will discuss the use of mRNA-based approaches to produce therapeutic antibodies in vivo, offering a promising strategy for solid tumor treatment, potentially reducing costs and improving biologic development.

Poster #4186: Development of an Orthotopic A549 Lung Carcinoma Model in CD34+ Humanized NCG Mice and Response to Treatment with Paclitaxel and Pembrolizumab

Tuesday, April 9, 9:00-12:30 p.m., Section 9

Translational in vivo models are critical to expediting the discovery of new treatments for lung cancer. In response to the growing demand for humanized models that can generate translatable outcomes, Charles River demonstrates the use of an orthotopic lung carcinoma model in humanized mice (HuCD34 NCG) to evaluate the activity of paclitaxel and pembrolizumab as single and combination agents.

To learn more about Charles River’s research tools and services portfolio, visit booth #1121 at the AACR Annual Meeting 2024. A full schedule of Charles River’s activities and reprints of each poster will be available online, and more content exploring topics discussed at the meeting will be shared on the Eureka Blog.

Approved Quotes

"Our expert team of oncology researchers here at Charles River is committed to supporting clients across the R&D continuum, from basic research to IND and every stage in between. We look forward to showcasing innovative technology and digitally driven approaches to cancer research at the AACR Annual Meeting.” – Aidan Synnott, Corporate Vice President, Global Discovery Services, Charles River

"In the dynamic landscape of oncology research, the pursuit of innovative solutions for predictive screening is imperative. Cypre’s proprietary 3D tumor microenvironment models platform expands Charles River’s oncology portfolio and offers our clients seamless, high-content analysis screening for their cancer immunotherapy and targeted therapy.” – Kolin Hribar, PhD, CEO & Founder, Cypre Inc.

"Aitia and Charles River's joint effort to pioneer PDX Digital Twins stands at the forefront of a transformative shift in oncology research, aligning with the industry’s commitment to reduce reliance on traditional animal models. By integrating breakthrough technologies like PDX-based in vitro 3D platforms and Digital Twins, our collaborative efforts represent a significant leap towards advancing next-generation, in vivo oncology research across multiple cancer types.” – Isabelle Caffry, Senior Director of Strategy and Corporate Development, Aitia

About Charles River

Charles River provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and leading academic institutions around the globe accelerate their research and drug development efforts. Our dedicated employees are focused on providing clients with exactly what they need to improve and expedite the discovery, early-stage development and safe manufacture of new therapies for the patients who need them. To learn more about our unique portfolio and breadth of services, visit www.criver.com.

