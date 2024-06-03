Charles River Laboratories to Present at William Blair and Jefferies Conferences

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE: CRL) announced today that it will present at the William Blair 44th Annual Growth Stock Conference on Tuesday, June 4th, at 10:00 a.m. CT (11:00 a.m. ET), and at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 5th, at 10:00 a.m. ET. Management will present an overview of Charles River’s strategic focus, business developments, and recent trends.

A live webcast of each presentation will be available through a link that will be posted on the Investor Relations section of the Charles River website at ir.criver.com. A webcast replay will be accessible through the same website after each presentation and will remain available for approximately two weeks.

About Charles River

Charles River provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and leading academic institutions around the globe accelerate their research and drug development efforts. Our dedicated employees are focused on providing clients with exactly what they need to improve and expedite the discovery, early-stage development and safe manufacture of new therapies for the patients who need them. To learn more about our unique portfolio and breadth of services, visit www.criver.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240603373606/en/