Charles River Laboratories Updates FY25 Earnings Outlook

(RTTNews) - Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (CRL), Wednesday an updated financial outlook for fiscal year 2025.

The company now anticipates earnings of $4.15 - $4.35 per share, instead of previously estimated $4.25 - $4.65 per share.

Meanwhile, it projects adjusted earnings of $10.10 - $10.30 per share instead of previously announced $9.90 - $10.30 per share.

On average, analysts estimate earnings of $10.19 per share for the quarter.

In the pre-market hours, CRL is trading at $173, down 2.73 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.