Charles River To Collaborate With Axovia Therapeutics - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (CRL) announced a plasmid DNA contract development and manufacturing organization collaboration with Axovia Therapeutics. Charles River will manufacture High Quality gene of interest plasmid to support the development of Axovia's gene therapies for ciliopathies, including Bardet-Biedl Syndrome. Axovia will leverage Charles River's plasmid platform, eXpDNA, and premier expertise in plasmid DNA production, including HQ plasmid.

Axovia Therapeutics, an ALSA Ventures portfolio company, is developing the first gene therapies for ciliopathies and has a pipeline of products.

