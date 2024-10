Charles Schwab: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Rising interest rates have challenged Charles Schwab 's (NYSE: SCHW) business model, and the financial services company has seen a drastic fall in its bank account deposits in recent years.Schwab's bank deposit outflows have slowed recently, and it is taking steps to make its business more resilient. Here's what you should know if you're considering buying Charles Schwab stock today.The higher interest rates weighed heavily on businesses that relied on low-cost deposits, like Charles Schwab . Before the Federal Reserve's aggressive interest rate hiking cycle began in 2022, Charles Schwab had more than $157 billion in bank account deposits. Over the past couple of years, Schwab's deposits have fallen 48% and now stand at $82 billion as of the end of the third quarter.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool