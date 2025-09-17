Charles Schwab Aktie
Charles Schwab Opens New Branches, To Hire Over 400 New Branch-Related Staff
(RTTNews) - Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW), a brokerage, banking, and financial advisory services provider, said on Wednesday that it is adding 16 new branches and expanding or relocating 25 existing locations.
This aims to raise capacity and optimize real estate, totaling over 40 new locations across the country.
The company noted that it has opened several new branches already and additional locations will open soon.
Schwab currently operates nearly 400 branches across the U.S.
In addition, the firm is also planning to hire over 400 new branch-related roles, including financial and wealth consultants. In addition to over 400 branch-related roles, Schwab is also adding a significant number of roles across the U.S. to meet growing customer demand.
The company has recruited 2,300 new staff in the first half of 2025 alone.
For the first half of 2025, Schwab recorded major client growth with 2.3 million new brokerage accounts and $218 billion in new assets across the firm.
