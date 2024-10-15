|
15.10.2024 13:39:11
Charles Schwab Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates
(RTTNews) - Charles Schwab (SCHW) reported earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line came in at $1.299 billion, or $0.71 per share. This compares with $1.017 billion, or $0.56 per share, in last year's third quarter.
Excluding items, Charles Schwab reported adjusted earnings of $1.416 billion or $0.77 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.75 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.2% to $4.847 billion from $4.606 billion last year.
Charles Schwab earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q3): $1.299 Bln. vs. $1.017 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.71 vs. $0.56 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $4.847 Bln vs. $4.606 Bln last year.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Charles Schwabmehr Nachrichten
|
17.10.24
|S&P 500-Titel Charles Schwab-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem Charles Schwab-Investment von vor 10 Jahren verdient (finanzen.at)
|
15.10.24
|Handel in New York: S&P 500 legt zum Handelsende den Rückwärtsgang ein (finanzen.at)
|
15.10.24
|Dienstagshandel in New York: S&P 500 sackt nachmittags ab (finanzen.at)
|
15.10.24
|Börse New York in Rot: S&P 500 verliert am Mittag (finanzen.at)
|
15.10.24
|S&P 500 aktuell: S&P 500 zum Start stärker (finanzen.at)
|
14.10.24
|Ausblick: Charles Schwab veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
10.10.24
|S&P 500-Wert Charles Schwab-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in Charles Schwab von vor 5 Jahren verdient (finanzen.at)
|
03.10.24
|S&P 500-Papier Charles Schwab-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Investment in Charles Schwab von vor 3 Jahren bedeutet (finanzen.at)