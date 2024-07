Charles Schwab Stock Slipped Over 15% This Week. Here's Why.

Shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE: SCHW) fell over 15% this week, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. One of the largest brokerages posted slow growth and poor earnings as the company still deals with low-yielding assets on its balance sheet. As of 1:31 p.m. ET on Friday, July 19, Charles Schwab stock was down 17.5% this week.Here's why.This week, Charles Schwab reported earnings for the second quarter of 2024. For the first six months of 2024, revenue is down 3% from 2023. Net income looks even worse, down 7% year over year to $2.7 billion. Falling sales and earnings are not something investors prefer, which is why Charles Schwab stock slumped this week.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool