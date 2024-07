Cheap Virgin Media O2 Volt broadband deal came at a high price

I thought I’d closed my account but now three default notices are preventing me getting a mortgageA close relative is terminally ill and I urgently need to relocate to support them. However, my credit rating is preventing me getting a mortgage because O2 has registered three defaults. My account should have been closed in June 2023 when I cancelled my Virgin Media O2 Volt package, but O2 continued to issue bills for a further three months.I have repeatedly asked O2 to correct my credit file but have had no reply. The irony is, I only had the O2 contract because it formed part of the cheapest broadband package Virgin could offer. The next time a baby boomer berates millennials preferring avocado toast to mortgages, tell them that sometimes millennials with dying relatives try to get mortgages but can’t because large corporations don’t give a shit about us.CB, London Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian