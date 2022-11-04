Chemed Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend of 38 Cents

Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) announced today that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of 38-cents per share on the Company’s capital stock, payable on December 5, 2022, to shareholders of record as of November 14, 2022. This is equal to the dividend paid in September 2022. This represents the 206th consecutive quarterly dividend paid by Chemed in its 51 years as a public company.

Listed on the New York Stock Exchange and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Chemed Corporation (www.chemed.com) operates two wholly owned subsidiaries: VITAS Healthcare and Roto-Rooter. VITAS is the nation's largest provider of end-of-life hospice care and Roto-Rooter is the nation’s leading provider of plumbing and drain cleaning services.

