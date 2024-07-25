|
25.07.2024 15:24:42
Chemomab Reports Positive Results For Phase 2 Trial Of CM-101
(RTTNews) - Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (CMMB) Thursday announced positive results from the Phase 2 SPRING trial of monoclonal antibody, CM-101, in patients with primary sclerosing cholangitis. The results show a proof-of-concept for CM-101, the company claimed.
The company said the trial with CM-101 achieved its primary endpoint of safety and tolerability and demonstrated anti-fibrotic, anti-inflammatory, and anti-cholestatic effects across a broad range of secondary efficacy endpoints. The data also showed statistically significant improvement in liver stiffness, a key marker.
The double-blind placebo-controlled SPRING study assessed 10 mg/kg and 20 mg/kg doses of CM-101.
Dose-dependent responses were observed for multiple disease-related biomarkers. Primary Endpoint
Chemomab said it is preparing for an End-of-Phase 2 meeting with the FDA to discuss the SPRING trial results and the design of a proposed Phase 3 PSC trial.
