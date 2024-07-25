25.07.2024 15:24:42

Chemomab Reports Positive Results For Phase 2 Trial Of CM-101

(RTTNews) - Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (CMMB) Thursday announced positive results from the Phase 2 SPRING trial of monoclonal antibody, CM-101, in patients with primary sclerosing cholangitis. The results show a proof-of-concept for CM-101, the company claimed.

The company said the trial with CM-101 achieved its primary endpoint of safety and tolerability and demonstrated anti-fibrotic, anti-inflammatory, and anti-cholestatic effects across a broad range of secondary efficacy endpoints. The data also showed statistically significant improvement in liver stiffness, a key marker.

The double-blind placebo-controlled SPRING study assessed 10 mg/kg and 20 mg/kg doses of CM-101.

Dose-dependent responses were observed for multiple disease-related biomarkers. Primary Endpoint

Chemomab said it is preparing for an End-of-Phase 2 meeting with the FDA to discuss the SPRING trial results and the design of a proposed Phase 3 PSC trial.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (spons. ADRs)mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (spons. ADRs) 1,08 -16,28% Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (spons. ADRs)

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor Inflationsdaten aus den USA: ATX verliert -- DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegt sich im Freitagshandel klar tiefer, während der deutsche Leitindex höher steht. Die asiatischen Indizes zeigten sich vor dem Wochenende mit gemischten Vorzeichen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen