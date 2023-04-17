Chevron Road Trip Demonstrates Renewable Gasoline Blend

Chevron U.S.A. Inc., a subsidiary of Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX), kicked off a road trip today across the U.S. Gulf Coast to showcase an innovative new gasoline blend with more than 50 percent renewable content. People from Chevron and Toyota will be driving Toyota’s Tundra, RAV4 and Camry on this road trip with the objective of demonstrating the fuel, which is more than 40 percent less carbon intensive than traditional gasoline on a lifecycle basis.

The road trip will run from Mississippi through Louisiana before concluding in Texas. During the tour, Chevron representatives will talk with members of the public about the benefits of lower carbon fuels like biofuels and renewable gasoline blend. Renewable gasoline blend can notably reduce lifecycle emissions and be used in the existing automotive fleet and with the existing fueling network. People can follow the tour on Twitter and LinkedIn using the hashtag #futurefuelsshowcase.

Chevron believes the future of transportation is lower carbon and is growing its offering of biofuels solutions for customers. The company produces and markets biodiesel, renewable diesel, and renewable natural gas, and is currently building hydrogen fueling infrastructure in California. To complement these efforts, Chevron has developed, produced, and tested blends of renewable gasoline with the goal of such blends being manufactured using today’s infrastructure and used in almost any gasoline-powered vehicle to deliver an immediate carbon intensity reduction over traditional gasoline.

Renewable gasoline blends use a variety of feedstocks and technologies to achieve carbon intensity reductions. Along with innovation from engine manufacturers and public policy supporting lower carbon fuels, renewable gasoline blends are intended to reduce the carbon intensity of light and medium duty vehicles already on the road.

"Multiple solutions are needed to help lower the carbon intensity of the transportation sector,” said Andy Walz, Chevron’s president of Americas Products. "With more than 265 million gasoline-powered vehicles on the road today in the United States, renewable gasoline blends could empower virtually all drivers to have a role in a lower carbon transportation future. We are excited to partner with Toyota for the opportunity to demonstrate lower carbon technologies that are compatible with internal combustion engines."

Chevron and Toyota are exploring new technologies for fueling light- and heavy-duty vehicles and are pursuing a strategic alliance to explore new hydrogen-fuel solutions in the transportation sector.

Chevron produces crude oil and natural gas; manufactures transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and additives; and develops technologies that enhance our business and the industry. We aim to grow our traditional oil and gas business, lower the carbon intensity of our operations and grow new lower carbon businesses in renewable fuels, hydrogen, carbon capture, offsets and other emerging technologies.

