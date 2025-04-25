China New Higher Education Group Announces FY2024/25 Interim Results Advancing Steadily for High-Quality Development, Continuing to Provide Education That Satisfies the People



(25 April 2025, Hong Kong) Leading higher education group - China New Higher Education Group Limited (“New Higher Education Group”, together with its subsidiaries, referred to as the “Group”; stock code: 2001.HK), is pleased to announce the interim results of the Group for the six months ended 28 February 2025 (“Reporting Period”).

In the first half of FY2024/25, the Group remained committed to its high-quality development strategy and continued to increase investment in high-quality development. It focused on providing better learning outcomes, higher employment quality, better service experience and more beautiful campus environment for students, laying a strong foundation for long-term, high-quality and sustainable development. During the Reporting Period, the Group’s revenue from principal business amounted to RMB 1.413 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 7.8%; adjusted net profit amounted to RMB 456 million, representing a year-on-year increase of 7%.

Increasing employment investment and achieving outstanding results in high-quality employment

The Group’s employment rate and the proportion of high-quality employment continued to improve. As of 31 December 2024, the final employment rate for the 2024 graduates reached 98.03%, maintaining a high employment rate for five consecutive years. The proportion of graduates with high-quality employment reached 37.72%. The number of graduates employed by famous enterprises, such as the Fortune Global 500 companies, China’s Top 100 companies and A-share listed companies, increased significantly by 90% compared to the same period of last year.

The Group continuously increases the investment in high-quality employment, promoting high-quality employment through multiple initiatives such as strengthening the construction of the employment team and enhancing employment service support. This year, the Group expanded its employment service centers to the Sichuan-Chongqing region. Through the four major employment service centers located in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region, the Yangtze River Delta, the Pearl River Delta and the Sichuan-Chongqing region, the Group consistently empowers graduates to secure high-quality employment opportunities. Among the 2024 graduates, one in four graduates signed contracts with renowned enterprises through the “Four Centers.”

Steadily enhancing teaching and learning standards and building a first-class campus environment

To continuously improve student learning outcomes, the Group has made concerted efforts across multiple areas, including teaching reform, teaching facilities and teaching workforce, to enhance teaching and learning standards. During the Reporting Period, among the 39 academic competitions for university students that are the key focus of the Group and also recognized nationally, students won a total of 222 national-level awards and 462 provincial-level awards, with the number of the highest awards increasing by 100% to 24. Among these, students in specialized programs won 6 national first prizes, accounting for 25% of the total. In addition, the Group received one special award, four first prizes, and five second prizes at the provincial level for teaching achievements. In three national authoritative teaching competitions, faculty members won a total of 29 awards, including three first prizes, ten second prizes, and sixteen third prizes.

The Group continues to ensure high-quality investment in campus environment development, creating beautiful and pleasant architectural landscapes, vibrant communal spaces, smart and user-friendly functional designs, and a culturally rich atmosphere. The Group firmly believes that a more beautiful campus environment remains one of its core competencies under the vision of “building the most student-oriented university with a century-long vision”.

Expanding brand advantage with continuous improvement in university rankings

Driven by its high-quality development strategy, the rankings of the Group’s eight universities are continuously improving. Among the 2025 China Private Universities Rankings by the Alumni Association, Yunnan School has risen to 9th place, while Northeast School has remained in the top 20 for four consecutive years, both recognized as top application-oriented universities in China. Among the 2025 National Higher Vocational Colleges Rankings by the Alumni Association, Guizhou School significantly moved up to 23rd and being rated as a first-class higher vocational college in China.

Positioning as a long-term runner in the industry with the ESG performance consistently ranking at the forefront

The Group adheres to implementing ESG development concepts and has been highly recognized by the capital markets for its ESG efforts. The Group received an ESG score of 37 from Standard & Poor’s, ranking seventh in the world and first in China in the diversified consumer goods industry for consecutive years, and scored the highest in China’s education sector. In addition, the Group has been selected for the S&P Global “Sustainability Yearbook (China Edition) 2025”, marking its inclusion in the S&P Sustainability Yearbook for two consecutive years. At the same time, Morningstar Sustainalytics’ ESG Risk Rating classifies the Group’s ESG risk as low in the latest evaluation, with the risk score decreased to 16.7, placing it in the top 16% of the 15,000 companies assessed globally. Moreover, the ESG philosophy has been deeply integrated into the institutions. Yunnan School, Guizhou School, Central China School, Zhengzhou School and Gansu School were selected as “Water-Saving Universities”, Northeast School was selected as a “Green School”, and Yunnan School was selected as a “Green and Beautiful Campus”.

Benefiting from prolonged policy support, the Group will continue to improve the education level of its Schools. Guizhou School is progressing smoothly in its application to become an undergraduate-level university. Currently, the construction of the third phase of Guizhou School has been fully completed. Both Yunnan School and Northeast School have successfully obtained provincial-level approval for the establishment of new master’s degree-granting units. Looking ahead, the Group will continue to pursue high-quality development, continuously and steadily create value with ESG as a leading force, uphold the vision of "building the most student-oriented university with a century-long vision", continuously elevate the education level of its schools, position itself as a long-distance runner in the industry, and continue to provide education that satisfies of the people.

