China Pharma Plans To Launch Dry Eye Disease Therapeutic Device In China - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - China Pharma Holdings (CPHI) announced that through Hainan Helpson Medical and Biotechnology Co., a wholly owned subsidiary, it expects to launch Dry Eye Disease Therapeutic Device in the first quarter of 2025 in China. It is a medical treatment device for dry eye disease under patent protection. The company, through Helpson, acquired the technology at the end of 2022.

China Pharma Holdings is a specialty pharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures, and markets a diversified portfolio of products, focusing on conditions with high incidence and high mortality rates in China, including cardiovascular, CNS, infectious, and digestive diseases.

