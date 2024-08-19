|
19.08.2024 14:11:56
China Pharma Plans To Launch Dry Eye Disease Therapeutic Device In China - Quick Facts
(RTTNews) - China Pharma Holdings (CPHI) announced that through Hainan Helpson Medical and Biotechnology Co., a wholly owned subsidiary, it expects to launch Dry Eye Disease Therapeutic Device in the first quarter of 2025 in China. It is a medical treatment device for dry eye disease under patent protection. The company, through Helpson, acquired the technology at the end of 2022.
China Pharma Holdings is a specialty pharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures, and markets a diversified portfolio of products, focusing on conditions with high incidence and high mortality rates in China, including cardiovascular, CNS, infectious, and digestive diseases.
For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.
