ChipMOS July Revenue Up 12.4% YoY - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (IMOS) reported revenue for the month of July of NT$2.06 billion or $63.1 million, an increase of 12.4% from July 2023. The company said the growth was led by the continued healthy DDIC demand, and further improvements and stabilization in broader inventory levels.

ChipMOS is a leading provider of outsourced semiconductor assembly and test services. The company provides end-to-end assembly and test services to leading fabless semiconductor companies, integrated device manufacturers and independent semiconductor foundries.

