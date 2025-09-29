Chipotle Mexican Grill Aktie
WKN DE: A0ESP5 / ISIN: US1696561059
|
29.09.2025 14:46:18
Chipotle Introduces Red Chimichurri Sauce With Tangy And Bright Flavor Notes
(RTTNews) - Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG), Monday announced the launch of Red Chimichurri, a chef-driven sauce with tangy and bright flavor notes, complemented by chili peppers and fresh hand-cut cilantro.
Starting September 30, the chef-driven sauce will be available across the U.S. and Canada for a limited time.
Chris Brandt, President, Chief Brand Officer, said, "This is more than a new sauce - it's a new way for our fans to get creative and build the ultimate flavor combination."
In the pre-market hours, CMG is trading at $40.20, up 0.30 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.
