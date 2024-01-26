|
26.01.2024 09:54:45
Chunghwa Telecom Sees Higher Revenues In FY24
(RTTNews) - Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (CHT) Friday said it expects fiscal 2024 net income attributable to stockholders of the parent to be NT$35.66 billion to NT$37.20 billion, representing a decrease of NT$1.26 billion to an increase of NT$ 0.28 billion from last year.
Net earnings per share are expected to be NT$4.60 to NT$4.80, a decrease of NT$0.16 to an increase NT$0.04 year over year.
For 2024, the company expects total revenue to increase 2.4 percent to 3.1 percent from last year to NT$228.54 billion to NT$230.19 billion.
The increase in revenue is expected to be propelled by increases in mobile communications, broadband access, and data communications, as well as revenue coming from the expansion of emerging businesses.
In fiscal 2023, net income attributable to stockholders of parent was NT$36.92 billion or NT$4.76 per share, and revenue was NT$223.20 billion.
Shui-Yi Kuo, Chairman and CEO of Chunghwa Telecom, said, "Looking ahead to the new year, Chunghwa Telecom will continue to uphold the four core values of 'integrity, customer trust, creation of value and innovation, and commitment to accountability.' … Chunghwa Telecom is confident about the future development and looks forward to collaboratively creating a better future with all customers and partners."
