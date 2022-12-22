CI Financial Reports Record Total Assets of $384.9 Billion for November 2022

CI Financial Corp. ("CI”) (TSX: CIX, NYSE: CIXX) today reported preliminary total assets of $384.9 billion as at November 30, 2022, an all-time month-end high for the company. The total consisted of asset management assets of $121.7 billion, Canadian wealth management assets of $79.9 billion, and U.S. wealth management assets of $183.3 billion.

On November 10, 2022, CI completed the acquisition of Kore Private Wealth, LLC, a New York City-based registered investment advisor that focuses on meeting the unique and complex needs of ultra-high-net-worth individuals and families through comprehensive, interdisciplinary wealth management services. The firm now operates under the name CI Kore Private Wealth.

CI FINANCIAL CORP.

November 30, 2022

PRELIMINARY MONTH-END ASSETS (C$ Billions) ENDING ASSETS November

2022 October

2022 % Change November

2021 % Change Asset management (1) $121.7 $116.4 4.6% $141.8 -14.2% Canada wealth management $79.9 $76.2 4.9% $78.6 1.7% U.S. wealth management (2) $183.3 $171.9 6.6% $110.1 66.5% TOTAL ASSETS $384.9 $364.4 5.6% $330.5 16.5%

ASSET MANAGEMENT –

AVERAGE AUM November

2022 October

2022 September

2022 Fiscal

2021 % Change Monthly average $118.3 $114.8 - - 3.0% Quarter-to-date average $116.6 - $119.1 - -2.1% Year-to-date average $125.5 - - $137.9 -9.0%

Includes $32.6 billion of assets managed by CI and held by clients of advisors with Assante, CIPC and Aligned Capital as at November 30, 2022 ($31.1 billion at October 31, 2022 and $35.3 billion at November 30, 2021). Month-end USD/CAD exchange rates of 1.3452, 1.3623 and 1.2779 for November 2022, October 2022 and November 2021, respectively.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a diversified global asset and wealth management company operating primarily in Canada, the United States and Australia. Founded in 1965, CI has developed world-class portfolio management talent, extensive capabilities in all aspects of wealth planning, and a comprehensive product suite.

CI operates in three segments:

Asset Management, which includes the operations of CI Global Asset Management and Australia-based GSFM Pty Ltd.

Canadian Wealth Management, which includes the operations of CI Assante Wealth Management, Aligned Capital Partners, CI Private Wealth (Canada), Northwood Family Office, CI Direct Investing and CI Investment Services.

U.S. Wealth Management, which includes CI Private Wealth US, a national network of best-in-class wealth management teams.

CI is headquartered in Toronto and listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CIX) and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CIXX). To learn more, visit CI’s website or LinkedIn page.

CI Global Asset Management is a registered business name of CI Investments Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of CI Financial Corp.

