CI Financial Reports Total Assets of $338.1 Billion for September 2022

CI Financial Corp. ("CI”) (TSX: CIX, NYSE: CIXX) today reported preliminary total assets of $338.1 billion as at September 30, 2022, consisting of asset management assets of $114.2 billion, Canadian wealth management assets of $74.0 billion, and U.S. wealth management assets of $149.9 billion.

CI also reported preliminary net sales results for its asset management businesses for the third quarter of 2022. Overall, CI had net sales of $0.2 billion, driven by Canadian retail with net sales of $0.6 billion.

CI FINANCIAL CORP. September 30, 2022 PRELIMINARY MONTH-END ASSETS (C$ Billions) ENDING ASSETS September 2022 August 2022 % Change September 2021 % Change Asset management (1) $114.2 $119.0 -4.0% $139.4 -18.1% Canada wealth management $74.0 $76.5 -3.3% $76.9 -3.8% U.S. wealth management (2) $149.9 $150.4 -0.3% $97.0 54.5% TOTAL ASSETS $338.1 $345.9 -2.3% $313.2 8.0%

AVERAGE AUM September 2022 August 2022 June 2022 Fiscal

2021 % Change Monthly average $117.4 $121.9 - - -3.7% Quarter-to-date average $119.1 - $125.4 - -5.0% Year-to-date average $127.5 - - $137.9 -7.5%

Includes $30.4 billion of assets managed by CI and held by clients of advisors with Assante, CIPC and Aligned Capital as at September 30, 2022 ($31.7 billion at August 31, 2022 and $34.7 billion at September 30, 2021). Month-end USD/CAD exchange rates of 1.3813, 1.3134 and 1.2680 for September 2022, August 2022 and September 2021, respectively.

PRELIMINARY QUARTER-END NET SALES RESULTS (C$ billions) Asset Management Segment 3Q22 2Q22 1Q22 4Q21 3Q21 Canadian retail $0.6 ($0.4) ($0.9) $0.1 $0.7 Canadian institutional ($0.0) ($3.2) ($0.3) ($0.3) ($0.1) Australian asset management ($0.4) ($0.1) ($0.3) $0.1 $0.2 U.S. asset management $0.1 ($0.2) $0.4 $0.3 $0.2 Closed business ($0.1) ($0.2) ($0.2) ($0.2) ($0.1) TOTAL $0.2 ($4.1) ($1.2) ($0.0) $0.8

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a diversified global asset and wealth management company operating primarily in Canada, the United States and Australia. Founded in 1965, CI has developed world-class portfolio management talent, extensive capabilities in all aspects of wealth planning, and a comprehensive product suite.

CI operates in three segments:

Asset Management, which includes the operations of CI Global Asset Management and Australia-based GSFM Pty Ltd.

Canadian Wealth Management, which includes the operations of CI Assante Wealth Management, Aligned Capital Partners, CI Private Wealth (Canada), Northwood Family Office, CI Direct Investing and CI Investment Services.

U.S. Wealth Management, which includes CI Private Wealth US, a national network of best-in-class wealth management teams.

CI is headquartered in Toronto and listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CIX) and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CIXX). To learn more, visit CI’s website or LinkedIn page.

CI Global Asset Management is a registered business name of CI Investments Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of CI Financial Corp.

