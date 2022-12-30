30.12.2022 13:00:00

CI Global Asset Management Announces Confirmed Annual Reinvested Capital Gains Distributions for CI ETFs

CI Global Asset Management ("CI GAM”) announces the confirmed annual reinvested capital gains distributions (the "Reinvested Distributions”) for the 2022 tax year for the CI ETFs listed below.

Each of the CI ETFs is required to distribute net income and capital gains earned during the year. The Reinvested Distributions will generally consist of capital gains and/or any excess net income at year end. Other than in respect of CI High Interest Savings ETF, the Reinvested Distributions will not be paid in cash but will be reinvested and the resulting units immediately consolidated so that the number of units held by each investor will not change. Investors holding units outside registered plans will have taxable amounts to report and will have an increase in the adjusted cost base of their investment. In all cases, other than CI High Interest Savings ETF, these distributions will be reinvested on or about December 30, 2022 to unitholders of record on December 29, 2022. With respect to CI High Interest Savings ETF, the Reinvested Distribution will distribute interest accrued between December 23, 2022 and December 31, 2022 and will be paid in cash on or about January 6, 2023 to unitholders of record on December 30, 2022.

These confirmed amounts are for the Reinvested Distributions only and replace the previous estimated announced on December 5, 2022. The actual taxable amounts of all distributions for 2022, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to brokers (through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. or "CDS”) and will be posted on www.ci.com in early 2023.

Fund Name

 

Trading Symbol

Confirmed
Capital Gain
Distributions
per Fund Unit

CI Galaxy Bitcoin ETF

BTCX.B

$

0.0000

BTCX.U

US$

0.0000

CI 1-5 Year Laddered Government Strip Bond Index ETF

BXF

$

0.0065

CI Yield Enhanced Canada Aggregate Bond Index ETF

CAGG

$

0.0000

CI Yield Enhanced Canada Short-Term Aggregate Bond Index ETF

CAGS

$

0.0303

CI Galaxy Blockchain ETF

CBCX

$

0.0055

CI Digital Security ETF

CBUG

$

0.0000

CI Canadian Equity Index ETF

CCDN

$

0.0000

CI Auspice Broad Commodity ETF

CCOM

$

0.0144

CI DoubleLine Core Plus Fixed Income US$ Fund (ETF Series)

CCOR

$

0.0297

CCOR.B

$

0.0295

CCOR.U

US$

0.0300

CI DoubleLine Total Return Bond US$ Fund (ETF Series)

CDLB

$

0.0268

CDLB.B

$

0.0256

CDLB.U

US$

0.0269

CI Bio-Revolution ETF

CDNA

$

0.3606

CI MSCI World ESG Impact ETF

CESG

$

0.1209

CESG.B

$

0.0812

CI Floating Rate Income Fund (ETF Series)

CFRT

$

0.0516

CI Global Asset Allocation Private Pool (ETF Series)

CGAA

$

0.0140

CI Global Bond Currency Neutral Fund (ETF Series)

CGBN

$

0.0778

CI Global High Yield Credit Private Pool (ETF Series)

CGHY

$

0.0264

CGHY.U

US$

0.0264

CI Global Investment Grade ETF

CGIN

$

0.0423

CGIN.U

US$

0.2672

CI Global Real Asset Private Pool (ETF Series)

CGRA

$

0.0000

CI Global Green Bond Fund (ETF Series)

CGRB

$

0.0189

CGRB.U

US$

0.3188

CI Global REIT Private Pool (ETF Series)

CGRE

$

0.0000

CI Global Sustainable Infrastructure Fund (ETF Series)

CGRN

$

0.0000

CGRN.U

US$

0.0000

CI Gold+ Giants Covered Call ETF

CGXF

$

0.0000

CGXF.U

US$

0.0000

CI Global Healthcare Leaders Index ETF

CHCL.B

$

0.0082

CI ICBCCS S&P China 500 Index ETF

CHNA.B

$

0.0000

CI Emerging Markets Alpha ETF

CIEM

$

0.0496

CIEM.U

US$

0.0273

CI DoubleLine Income US$ Fund (ETF Series)

CINC

$

0.0542

CINC.B

$

0.0510

CINC.U

US$

0.0542

CI Global Infrastructure Private Pool (ETF Series)

CINF

$

0.0000

CI Global Alpha Innovation ETF

CINV

$

0.0000

CINV.U

US$

0.0000

CI Global Climate Leaders Fund (ETF Series)

CLML

$

0.0000

CLML.U

US$

0.0000

CI Munro Alternative Global Growth Fund (ETF Series)

CMAG

$

0.0000

CMAG.U

US$

0.0000

CI Marret Alternative Absolute Return Bond Fund (ETF Series)

CMAR

$

0.0000

CMAR.U

US$

0.0000

CI Galaxy Multi-Crypto ETF

CMCX.B

$

0.0063

CMCX.U

US$

0.0059

CI Alternative Diversified Opportunities Fund (ETF Series)

CMDO

$

0.0000

CMDO.U

US$

0.0000

CI Marret Alternative Enhanced Yield Fund (ETF Series)

CMEY

$

0.0000

CMEY.U

US$

0.0000

CI Munro Global Growth Equity Fund (ETF Series)

CMGG

$

0.0000

CMGG.U

US$

0.0000

CI Galaxy Metaverse ETF

CMVX

$

0.0045

CI Alternative North American Opportunities Fund (ETF Series)

CNAO

$

0.0000

CNAO.U

US$

0.0000

CI Alternative Investment Grade Credit Fund (ETF Series)

CRED

$

1.1379

CRED.U

US$

1.1435

CI High Interest Savings ETF

CSAV

$

0.0023

CI U.S. Treasury Inflation-linked Bond Index ETF (CAD Hedged)

CTIP

$

0.0259

CI U.S. 500 Index ETF

CUSA.B

$

0.0257

CI U.S. 1000 Index ETF

CUSM.B

$

0.0052

CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF

CXF

$

0.0000

CI WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Index ETF

DGR

$

0.0000

DGR.B

$

0.0000

CI WisdomTree Canada Quality Dividend Growth Index ETF

DGRC

$

0.0000

CI WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Variably Hedged Index ETF

DQD

$

2.5677

CI WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Variably Hedged Index ETF

DQI

$

0.0000

CI WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index ETF

EHE

$

0.0000

EHE.B

$

0.0000

CI WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index ETF

EMV.B

$

0.0000

CI Galaxy Ethereum ETF

ETHX.B

$

0.0000

ETHX.U

US$

0.0000

CI Enhanced Government Bond ETF

FGO

$

0.0047

FGO.U

US$

0.0049

CI Health Care Giants Covered Call ETF

FHI

$

0.0000

FHI.B

$

0.0000

FHI.U

US$

0.0000

CI Investment Grade Bond ETF

FIG

$

0.0000

FIG.U

US$

0.0000

CI U.S. & Canada Lifeco Covered Call ETF

FLI

$

0.0000

CI Preferred Share ETF

FPR

$

0.1698

CI Enhanced Short Duration Bond Fund (ETF Series)

FSB

$

0.0307

FSB.U

US$

0.0311

CI Global Financial Sector ETF

FSF

$

0.0000

CI Morningstar Canada Value Index ETF

FXM

$

0.3483

CI WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Index ETF

IQD

$

0.0000

IQD.B

$

0.0000

CI WisdomTree Japan Equity Index ETF

JAPN

$

0.0000

JAPN.B

$

0.0000

CI Global Longevity Economy Fund (ETF Series)

LONG

$

0.0000

CI Energy Giants Covered Call ETF

NXF

$

0.1279

NXF.B

$

0.5243

NXF.U

US$

0.7770

CI ONE North American Core Plus Bond ETF

ONEB

$

0.0000

CI ONE Global Equity ETF

ONEQ

$

0.1845

CI Morningstar National Bank Québec Index ETF

QXM

$

1.5505

CI Canadian REIT ETF

RIT

$

0.0000

CI MSCI Europe Low Risk Weighted ETF

RWE

$

0.0000

RWE.B

$

0.0000

CI MSCI World Low Risk Weighted ETF

RWW

$

1.0283

RWW.B

$

0.3691

CI MSCI International Low Risk Weighted ETF

RWX

$

0.0000

RWX.B

$

0.0000

CI U.S. TrendLeaders Index ETF

SID

$

0.0817

CI Tech Giants Covered Call ETF

TXF

$

0.0000

TXF.B

$

0.0000

TXF.U

US$

0.0000

CI WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Index ETF

UMI

$

0.6921

UMI.B

$

1.2665

CI Gold Bullion Fund

VALT

$

0.0000

VALT.B

$

0.0000

VALT.U

US$

0.0000

CI Morningstar International Value Index ETF

VXM

$

0.0349

VXM.B

$

0.0339

CI Morningstar Canada Momentum Index ETF

WXM

$

1.0568

CI Morningstar US Value Index ETF

XXM

$

0.0000

XXM.B

$

0.0000

CI Morningstar US Momentum Index ETF

YXM

$

0.0000

YXM.B

$

0.0000

CI Morningstar International Momentum Index ETF

ZXM

$

0.1093

ZXM.B

$

0.1064

CORPORATE CLASS ETFs

 

 

 

Note 1

 

CI Canadian Banks Covered Call Income Class ETF

CIC

$

0.0000

CI Short Term Government Bond Index Class ETF

FGB

$

0.0000

CI MSCI Canada Quality Index Class ETF

FQC

$

0.0000

About CI Global Asset Management

CI Global Asset Management is one of Canada’s largest investment management companies. It offers a wide range of investment products and services and is on the web at www.ci.com. CI Global Asset Management is a subsidiary of CI Financial Corp. (TSX: CIX, NYSE: CIXX), an integrated global asset and wealth management company with approximately $384.9 billion in assets as of November 30, 2022.

This communication is intended for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase mutual funds managed by CI Global Asset Management and is not, and should not be construed as, investment, tax, legal or accounting advice, and should not be relied upon in that regard. Every effort has been made to ensure that the material contained in this document is accurate at the time of publication. Individuals should seek the advice of professionals, as appropriate, regarding any particular investment. Investors should consult their professional advisors prior to implementing any changes to their investment strategies. These investments may not be suitable to the circumstances of an investor.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with an investment in ETFs. You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell units of an ETF on recognized Canadian exchanges. If the units are purchased or sold on these Canadian exchanges, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units of the ETF and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them. Please read the prospectus before investing. Important information about an exchange-traded fund (ETF) is contained in its prospectus. ETFs are not guaranteed; their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

CI Global Asset Management is a registered business name of CI Investments Inc.

©CI Investments Inc. 2022. All rights reserved.

