CI Global Asset Management Announces Confirmed Annual Reinvested Capital Gains Distributions for CI ETFs

CI Global Asset Management ("CI GAM”) announces the confirmed annual reinvested capital gains distributions (the "Reinvested Distributions”) for the 2022 tax year for the CI ETFs listed below.

Each of the CI ETFs is required to distribute net income and capital gains earned during the year. The Reinvested Distributions will generally consist of capital gains and/or any excess net income at year end. Other than in respect of CI High Interest Savings ETF, the Reinvested Distributions will not be paid in cash but will be reinvested and the resulting units immediately consolidated so that the number of units held by each investor will not change. Investors holding units outside registered plans will have taxable amounts to report and will have an increase in the adjusted cost base of their investment. In all cases, other than CI High Interest Savings ETF, these distributions will be reinvested on or about December 30, 2022 to unitholders of record on December 29, 2022. With respect to CI High Interest Savings ETF, the Reinvested Distribution will distribute interest accrued between December 23, 2022 and December 31, 2022 and will be paid in cash on or about January 6, 2023 to unitholders of record on December 30, 2022.

These confirmed amounts are for the Reinvested Distributions only and replace the previous estimated announced on December 5, 2022. The actual taxable amounts of all distributions for 2022, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to brokers (through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. or "CDS”) and will be posted on www.ci.com in early 2023.

Fund Name Trading Symbol Confirmed

Capital Gain

Distributions

per Fund Unit CI Galaxy Bitcoin ETF BTCX.B $ 0.0000 BTCX.U US$ 0.0000 CI 1-5 Year Laddered Government Strip Bond Index ETF BXF $ 0.0065 CI Yield Enhanced Canada Aggregate Bond Index ETF CAGG $ 0.0000 CI Yield Enhanced Canada Short-Term Aggregate Bond Index ETF CAGS $ 0.0303 CI Galaxy Blockchain ETF CBCX $ 0.0055 CI Digital Security ETF CBUG $ 0.0000 CI Canadian Equity Index ETF CCDN $ 0.0000 CI Auspice Broad Commodity ETF CCOM $ 0.0144 CI DoubleLine Core Plus Fixed Income US$ Fund (ETF Series) CCOR $ 0.0297 CCOR.B $ 0.0295 CCOR.U US$ 0.0300 CI DoubleLine Total Return Bond US$ Fund (ETF Series) CDLB $ 0.0268 CDLB.B $ 0.0256 CDLB.U US$ 0.0269 CI Bio-Revolution ETF CDNA $ 0.3606 CI MSCI World ESG Impact ETF CESG $ 0.1209 CESG.B $ 0.0812 CI Floating Rate Income Fund (ETF Series) CFRT $ 0.0516 CI Global Asset Allocation Private Pool (ETF Series) CGAA $ 0.0140 CI Global Bond Currency Neutral Fund (ETF Series) CGBN $ 0.0778 CI Global High Yield Credit Private Pool (ETF Series) CGHY $ 0.0264 CGHY.U US$ 0.0264 CI Global Investment Grade ETF CGIN $ 0.0423 CGIN.U US$ 0.2672 CI Global Real Asset Private Pool (ETF Series) CGRA $ 0.0000 CI Global Green Bond Fund (ETF Series) CGRB $ 0.0189 CGRB.U US$ 0.3188 CI Global REIT Private Pool (ETF Series) CGRE $ 0.0000 CI Global Sustainable Infrastructure Fund (ETF Series) CGRN $ 0.0000 CGRN.U US$ 0.0000 CI Gold+ Giants Covered Call ETF CGXF $ 0.0000 CGXF.U US$ 0.0000 CI Global Healthcare Leaders Index ETF CHCL.B $ 0.0082 CI ICBCCS S&P China 500 Index ETF CHNA.B $ 0.0000 CI Emerging Markets Alpha ETF CIEM $ 0.0496 CIEM.U US$ 0.0273 CI DoubleLine Income US$ Fund (ETF Series) CINC $ 0.0542 CINC.B $ 0.0510 CINC.U US$ 0.0542 CI Global Infrastructure Private Pool (ETF Series) CINF $ 0.0000 CI Global Alpha Innovation ETF CINV $ 0.0000 CINV.U US$ 0.0000 CI Global Climate Leaders Fund (ETF Series) CLML $ 0.0000 CLML.U US$ 0.0000 CI Munro Alternative Global Growth Fund (ETF Series) CMAG $ 0.0000 CMAG.U US$ 0.0000 CI Marret Alternative Absolute Return Bond Fund (ETF Series) CMAR $ 0.0000 CMAR.U US$ 0.0000 CI Galaxy Multi-Crypto ETF CMCX.B $ 0.0063 CMCX.U US$ 0.0059 CI Alternative Diversified Opportunities Fund (ETF Series) CMDO $ 0.0000 CMDO.U US$ 0.0000 CI Marret Alternative Enhanced Yield Fund (ETF Series) CMEY $ 0.0000 CMEY.U US$ 0.0000 CI Munro Global Growth Equity Fund (ETF Series) CMGG $ 0.0000 CMGG.U US$ 0.0000 CI Galaxy Metaverse ETF CMVX $ 0.0045 CI Alternative North American Opportunities Fund (ETF Series) CNAO $ 0.0000 CNAO.U US$ 0.0000 CI Alternative Investment Grade Credit Fund (ETF Series) CRED $ 1.1379 CRED.U US$ 1.1435 CI High Interest Savings ETF CSAV $ 0.0023 CI U.S. Treasury Inflation-linked Bond Index ETF (CAD Hedged) CTIP $ 0.0259 CI U.S. 500 Index ETF CUSA.B $ 0.0257 CI U.S. 1000 Index ETF CUSM.B $ 0.0052 CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF CXF $ 0.0000 CI WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Index ETF DGR $ 0.0000 DGR.B $ 0.0000 CI WisdomTree Canada Quality Dividend Growth Index ETF DGRC $ 0.0000 CI WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Variably Hedged Index ETF DQD $ 2.5677 CI WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Variably Hedged Index ETF DQI $ 0.0000 CI WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index ETF EHE $ 0.0000 EHE.B $ 0.0000 CI WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index ETF EMV.B $ 0.0000 CI Galaxy Ethereum ETF ETHX.B $ 0.0000 ETHX.U US$ 0.0000 CI Enhanced Government Bond ETF FGO $ 0.0047 FGO.U US$ 0.0049 CI Health Care Giants Covered Call ETF FHI $ 0.0000 FHI.B $ 0.0000 FHI.U US$ 0.0000 CI Investment Grade Bond ETF FIG $ 0.0000 FIG.U US$ 0.0000 CI U.S. & Canada Lifeco Covered Call ETF FLI $ 0.0000 CI Preferred Share ETF FPR $ 0.1698 CI Enhanced Short Duration Bond Fund (ETF Series) FSB $ 0.0307 FSB.U US$ 0.0311 CI Global Financial Sector ETF FSF $ 0.0000 CI Morningstar Canada Value Index ETF FXM $ 0.3483 CI WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Index ETF IQD $ 0.0000 IQD.B $ 0.0000 CI WisdomTree Japan Equity Index ETF JAPN $ 0.0000 JAPN.B $ 0.0000 CI Global Longevity Economy Fund (ETF Series) LONG $ 0.0000 CI Energy Giants Covered Call ETF NXF $ 0.1279 NXF.B $ 0.5243 NXF.U US$ 0.7770 CI ONE North American Core Plus Bond ETF ONEB $ 0.0000 CI ONE Global Equity ETF ONEQ $ 0.1845 CI Morningstar National Bank Québec Index ETF QXM $ 1.5505 CI Canadian REIT ETF RIT $ 0.0000 CI MSCI Europe Low Risk Weighted ETF RWE $ 0.0000 RWE.B $ 0.0000 CI MSCI World Low Risk Weighted ETF RWW $ 1.0283 RWW.B $ 0.3691 CI MSCI International Low Risk Weighted ETF RWX $ 0.0000 RWX.B $ 0.0000 CI U.S. TrendLeaders Index ETF SID $ 0.0817 CI Tech Giants Covered Call ETF TXF $ 0.0000 TXF.B $ 0.0000 TXF.U US$ 0.0000 CI WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Index ETF UMI $ 0.6921 UMI.B $ 1.2665 CI Gold Bullion Fund VALT $ 0.0000 VALT.B $ 0.0000 VALT.U US$ 0.0000 CI Morningstar International Value Index ETF VXM $ 0.0349 VXM.B $ 0.0339 CI Morningstar Canada Momentum Index ETF WXM $ 1.0568 CI Morningstar US Value Index ETF XXM $ 0.0000 XXM.B $ 0.0000 CI Morningstar US Momentum Index ETF YXM $ 0.0000 YXM.B $ 0.0000 CI Morningstar International Momentum Index ETF ZXM $ 0.1093 ZXM.B $ 0.1064 CORPORATE CLASS ETFs Note 1 CI Canadian Banks Covered Call Income Class ETF CIC $ 0.0000 CI Short Term Government Bond Index Class ETF FGB $ 0.0000 CI MSCI Canada Quality Index Class ETF FQC $ 0.0000

About CI Global Asset Management

CI Global Asset Management is one of Canada’s largest investment management companies. It offers a wide range of investment products and services and is on the web at www.ci.com. CI Global Asset Management is a subsidiary of CI Financial Corp. (TSX: CIX, NYSE: CIXX), an integrated global asset and wealth management company with approximately $384.9 billion in assets as of November 30, 2022.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221230005007/en/