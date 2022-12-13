CI Global Asset Management Announces December 2022 Distributions for CI ETFs

CI Global Asset Management ("CI GAM”) announces the following regular cash distributions for the month or quarter ending December 31, 2022 in respect of the CI ETFs. In all cases, the distribution will be paid on or before December 30, 2022 to unitholders of record on December 22, 2022. The ex-dividend date for all ETFs is December 21, 2022, with the exception of CI High Interest Savings ETF, which has an ex-dividend date of December 22, 2022.

Trading Symbol Distribution Amount (per unit) CI Galaxy Bitcoin ETF BTCX.B $ 0.0000 BTCX.U US$ 0.0000 CI 1-5 Year Laddered Government Strip Bond Index ETF BXF $ 0.0487 CI Yield Enhanced Canada Aggregate Bond Index ETF CAGG $ 0.1100 CI Yield Enhanced Canada Short-Term Aggregate Bond Index ETF CAGS $ 0.0950 CI Galaxy Blockchain ETF CBCX $ 0.0000 CI Digital Security ETF CBUG $ 0.0100* CI Canadian Equity Index ETF CCDN $ 0.1150 CI Auspice Broad Commodity ETF CCOM $ 0.0000* CI DoubleLine Core Plus Fixed Income US$ Fund (ETF Series) CCOR $ 0.0235 CCOR.B $ 0.0227 CCOR.U US$ 0.0235 CI DoubleLine Total Return Bond US$ Fund (ETF Series) CDLB $ 0.0400 CDLB.B $ 0.0400 CDLB.U US$ 0.0400 CI Bio-Revolution ETF CDNA $ 0.0000* CI MSCI World ESG Impact ETF CESG $ 0.0500 CESG.B $ 0.0500 CI Floating Rate Income Fund (ETF Series) CFRT $ 0.0600 CI Global Asset Allocation Private Pool (ETF Series) CGAA $ 0.0260 CI Global Bond Currency Neutral Fund (ETF Series) CGBN $ 0.0200 CI Global High Yield Credit Private Pool (ETF Series) CGHY $ 0.0500 CGHY.U US$ 0.0500 CI Global Investment Grade ETF CGIN $ 0.0540 CGIN.U US$ 0.0540 CI Global Real Asset Private Pool (ETF Series) CGRA $ 0.0770 CI Global Green Bond Fund (ETF Series) CGRB $ 0.0300 CGRB.U US$ 0.0300 CI Global REIT Private Pool (ETF Series) CGRE $ 0.0860 CI Global Sustainable Infrastructure Fund (ETF Series) CGRN $ 0.0500 CGRN.U US$ 0.0500 CI Gold+ Giants Covered Call ETF CGXF $ 0.2422 CGXF.U US$ 0.1856 CI Global Healthcare Leaders Index ETF CHCL.B $ 0.0250 CI ICBCCS S&P China 500 Index ETF CHNA.B $ 0.1200 CI Canadian Banks Covered Call Income Class ETF (formerly CI Canadian Banks Income Class ETF) CIC $ 0.2493 CI DoubleLine Income US$ Fund (ETF Series) CINC $ 0.0600 CINC.B $ 0.0600 CINC.U US$ 0.0600 CI Emerging Markets Alpha ETF CIEM $ 0.0350 CIEM.U US$ 0.0350 CI Global Infrastructure Private Pool (ETF Series) CINF $ 0.0690 CI Global Alpha Innovation ETF CINV $ 0.0000 CINV.U US$ 0.0000 CI Global Climate Leaders Fund (ETF Series) CLML $ 0.0000** CLML.U US$ 0.0000** CI Munro Alternative Global Growth Fund (ETF Series) CMAG $ 0.0000 CMAG.U US$ 0.0000 CI Marret Alternative Absolute Return Bond Fund (ETF Series) CMAR $ 0.0670 CMAR.U US$ 0.0670 CI Galaxy Multi-Crypto ETF CMCX.B $ 0.0000** CMCX.U US$ 0.0000** CI Alternative Diversified Opportunities Fund (ETF Series) CMDO $ 0.0312 CMDO.U US$ 0.0312 CI Marret Alternative Enhanced Yield Fund (ETF Series) CMEY $ 0.0720 CMEY.U US$ 0.0720 CI Munro Global Growth Equity Fund (ETF Series) CMGG $ 0.0000** CMGG.U US$ 0.0000** CI Galaxy Metaverse ETF CMVX $ 0.0200 CI Alternative North American Opportunities Fund (ETF Series) CNAO $ 0.0000 CNAO.U US$ 0.0000 CI Alternative Investment Grade Credit Fund (ETF Series) CRED $ 0.0500 CRED.U US$ 0.0500 CI High Interest Savings ETF CSAV $ 0.1656 CI U.S. Treasury Inflation-linked Bond Index ETF (CAD Hedged) CTIP $ 0.0501 CI U.S. 500 Index ETF CUSA.B $ 0.0350 CI U.S. 1000 Index ETF CUSM.B $ 0.0150 CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF CXF $ 0.0400 CI WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Index ETF DGR $ 0.1900 DGR.B $ 0.1897 CI WisdomTree Canada Quality Dividend Growth Index ETF DGRC $ 0.2650 CI WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Variably Hedged Index ETF DQD $ 0.1630 CI WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Variably Hedged Index ETF DQI $ 0.1100 CI WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index ETF EHE $ 0.0200 EHE.B $ 0.0200 CI WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index ETF EMV.B $ 0.1800 CI Galaxy Ethereum ETF ETHX.B $ 0.0000 ETHX.U US$ 0.0000 CI Short Term Government Bond Index Class ETF FGB $ 0.0266 CI Enhanced Government Bond ETF FGO $ 0.0450 FGO.U US$ 0.0450 CI Health Care Giants Covered Call ETF FHI $ 0.1891 FHI.B $ 0.2074 FHI.U US$ 0.1599 CI Investment Grade Bond ETF FIG $ 0.0320 FIG.U US$ 0.0248 CI U.S. & Canada Lifeco Covered Call ETF (formerly CI U.S. & Canada Lifeco Income ETF) FLI $ 0.2171 CI Preferred Share ETF FPR $ 0.0768 CI MSCI Canada Quality Index Class ETF FQC $ 0.1193 CI Enhanced Short Duration Bond Fund (ETF Series) FSB $ 0.0320 FSB.U US$ 0.0320 CI Global Financial Sector ETF FSF $ 0.0300 CI Morningstar Canada Value Index ETF FXM $ 0.1300 CI WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Index ETF IQD $ 0.1200 IQD.B $ 0.1200 CI WisdomTree Japan Equity Index ETF JAPN $ 0.3000 JAPN.B $ 0.3000 CI Global Longevity Economy Fund (ETF Series) LONG $ 0.0000** CI Energy Giants Covered Call ETF NXF $ 0.1898 NXF.B $ 0.2422 NXF.U US$ 0.3397 CI ONE North American Core Plus Bond ETF ONEB $ 0.0950 CI ONE Global Equity ETF ONEQ $ 0.1150 CI Morningstar National Bank Québec Index ETF QXM $ 0.0950 CI Canadian REIT ETF RIT $ 0.0675 CI MSCI Europe Low Risk Weighted ETF RWE $ 0.0800 RWE.B $ 0.0800 CI MSCI World Low Risk Weighted ETF RWW $ 0.1300 RWW.B $ 0.1300 CI MSCI International Low Risk Weighted ETF RWX $ 0.0550 RWX.B $ 0.0550 CI U.S. TrendLeaders Index ETF SID $ 0.0800* CI Tech Giants Covered Call ETF TXF $ 0.4177 TXF.B $ 0.5073 TXF.U US$ 0.2157 CI WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Index ETF UMI $ 0.2200 UMI.B $ 0.2200 CI Gold Bullion Fund VALT $ 0.0000 VALT.B $ 0.0000 VALT.U US$ 0.0000 CI Morningstar International Value Index ETF VXM $ 0.1650 VXM.B $ 0.1650 CI Morningstar Canada Momentum Index ETF WXM $ 0.1550 CI Morningstar US Value Index ETF XXM $ 0.0325 XXM.B $ 0.0325 CI Morningstar US Momentum Index ETF YXM $ 0.1000 YXM.B $ 0.1000 CI Morningstar International Momentum Index ETF ZXM $ 0.2752 ZXM.B $ 0.2753

* – This is the initial cash quarterly distribution for the Fund.

** – This is the initial cash annual distribution for the Fund.

Supporting Investors’ Needs

Stay in the market, minimize costs, and take advantage of a smart, simple and efficient feature designed to support investors’ needs. The CI Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRIP) will automatically reinvest cash distributions into the CI ETF making the distribution. All of the distributions indicated in the table above will be paid in cash unless the unitholder has enrolled in the applicable DRIP of the respective ETF. For more information on how to enroll in DRIP and other considerations, please see the applicable ETF’s prospectus.

About CI Global Asset Management

CI Global Asset Management is one of Canada’s largest investment management companies. It offers a wide range of investment products and services and is on the web at www.ci.com. CI Global Asset Management is a subsidiary of CI Financial Corp. (TSX: CIX, NYSE: CIXX), an integrated global asset and wealth management company with $364.3 billion in total assets as of October 31, 2022.

This communication is intended for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase exchange-traded funds (ETFs) managed by CI Global Asset Management and is not, and should not be construed as, investment, tax, legal or accounting advice, and should not be relied upon in that regard. Individuals should seek the advice of professionals, as appropriate, regarding any particular investment. Investors should consult their professional advisors prior to implementing any changes to their investment strategies. These investments may not be suitable to the circumstances of an investor. Some conditions apply.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with an investment in ETFs. You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell units of an ETF on recognized Canadian exchanges. If the units are purchased or sold on these Canadian exchanges, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units of the ETF and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them. Please read the prospectus before investing. Important information about an exchange-traded fund (ETF) is contained in its prospectus. ETFs are not guaranteed; their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

Marret Asset Management Inc., DoubleLine Capital LP, are portfolio sub-advisors to certain funds offered and managed by CI Global Asset Management.

CI Global Asset Management is a registered business name of CI Investments Inc.

©CI Investments Inc. 2022. All rights reserved.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221213005301/en/