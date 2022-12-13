13.12.2022 13:00:00

CI Global Asset Management Announces December 2022 Distributions for CI ETFs

CI Global Asset Management ("CI GAM”) announces the following regular cash distributions for the month or quarter ending December 31, 2022 in respect of the CI ETFs. In all cases, the distribution will be paid on or before December 30, 2022 to unitholders of record on December 22, 2022. The ex-dividend date for all ETFs is December 21, 2022, with the exception of CI High Interest Savings ETF, which has an ex-dividend date of December 22, 2022.

 

Trading

Symbol

Distribution Amount

(per unit)

CI Galaxy Bitcoin ETF

BTCX.B

$

0.0000

BTCX.U

US$

0.0000

CI 1-5 Year Laddered Government Strip Bond Index ETF

BXF

$

0.0487

CI Yield Enhanced Canada Aggregate Bond Index ETF

CAGG

$

0.1100

CI Yield Enhanced Canada Short-Term Aggregate Bond Index ETF

CAGS

$

0.0950

CI Galaxy Blockchain ETF

CBCX

$

0.0000

CI Digital Security ETF

CBUG

$

0.0100* 

CI Canadian Equity Index ETF

CCDN

$

0.1150

CI Auspice Broad Commodity ETF

CCOM

$

0.0000*

CI DoubleLine Core Plus Fixed Income US$ Fund (ETF Series)

CCOR

$

0.0235

CCOR.B

$

0.0227

CCOR.U

US$

0.0235 

CI DoubleLine Total Return Bond US$ Fund (ETF Series)

CDLB

$

0.0400

CDLB.B

$

0.0400

CDLB.U

US$

0.0400

CI Bio-Revolution ETF

CDNA

$

0.0000*

CI MSCI World ESG Impact ETF

CESG

$

0.0500

CESG.B

$

0.0500

CI Floating Rate Income Fund (ETF Series)

CFRT

$

0.0600

CI Global Asset Allocation Private Pool (ETF Series)

CGAA

$

0.0260

CI Global Bond Currency Neutral Fund (ETF Series)

CGBN

$

0.0200

CI Global High Yield Credit Private Pool (ETF Series)

CGHY

$

0.0500

CGHY.U

US$

0.0500 

CI Global Investment Grade ETF

CGIN

$

0.0540

CGIN.U

US$

0.0540

CI Global Real Asset Private Pool (ETF Series)

CGRA

$

0.0770

CI Global Green Bond Fund (ETF Series)

CGRB

$

0.0300

CGRB.U

US$

0.0300 

CI Global REIT Private Pool (ETF Series)

CGRE

$

0.0860

CI Global Sustainable Infrastructure Fund (ETF Series)

CGRN

$

0.0500

CGRN.U

US$

0.0500 

CI Gold+ Giants Covered Call ETF

CGXF

$

0.2422

CGXF.U

US$

0.1856 

CI Global Healthcare Leaders Index ETF

CHCL.B

$

0.0250

CI ICBCCS S&P China 500 Index ETF

CHNA.B

$

0.1200

CI Canadian Banks Covered Call Income Class ETF (formerly CI Canadian Banks Income Class ETF)

CIC

$

0.2493

CI DoubleLine Income US$ Fund (ETF Series)

CINC

$

0.0600

CINC.B

$

0.0600

CINC.U

US$

0.0600 

CI Emerging Markets Alpha ETF

CIEM

$

0.0350

CIEM.U

US$

0.0350

CI Global Infrastructure Private Pool (ETF Series)

CINF

$

0.0690

CI Global Alpha Innovation ETF

CINV

$

0.0000

CINV.U

US$

0.0000

CI Global Climate Leaders Fund (ETF Series)

CLML

$

0.0000**

CLML.U

US$

0.0000**

CI Munro Alternative Global Growth Fund (ETF Series)

CMAG

$

0.0000

CMAG.U

US$

0.0000

CI Marret Alternative Absolute Return Bond Fund (ETF Series)

CMAR

$

0.0670

CMAR.U

US$

0.0670 

CI Galaxy Multi-Crypto ETF

CMCX.B

$

0.0000** 

CMCX.U

US$

0.0000** 

CI Alternative Diversified Opportunities Fund (ETF Series)

CMDO

$

0.0312

CMDO.U

US$

0.0312 

CI Marret Alternative Enhanced Yield Fund (ETF Series)

CMEY

$

0.0720

CMEY.U

US$

0.0720

CI Munro Global Growth Equity Fund (ETF Series)

CMGG

$

0.0000** 

CMGG.U

US$

0.0000** 

CI Galaxy Metaverse ETF

CMVX

$

0.0200

CI Alternative North American Opportunities Fund (ETF Series)

CNAO

$

0.0000

CNAO.U

US$

0.0000

CI Alternative Investment Grade Credit Fund (ETF Series)

CRED

$

0.0500

CRED.U

US$

0.0500

CI High Interest Savings ETF

CSAV

$

0.1656

CI U.S. Treasury Inflation-linked Bond Index ETF (CAD Hedged)

CTIP

$

0.0501

CI U.S. 500 Index ETF

CUSA.B

$

0.0350

CI U.S. 1000 Index ETF

CUSM.B

$

0.0150

CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF

CXF

$

0.0400

CI WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Index ETF

DGR

$

0.1900

DGR.B

$

0.1897

CI WisdomTree Canada Quality Dividend Growth Index ETF

DGRC

$

0.2650

CI WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Variably Hedged Index ETF

DQD

$

0.1630

CI WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Variably Hedged Index ETF

DQI

$

0.1100

CI WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index ETF

EHE

$

0.0200

EHE.B

$

0.0200

CI WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index ETF

EMV.B

$

0.1800

CI Galaxy Ethereum ETF

ETHX.B

$

0.0000

ETHX.U

US$

0.0000

CI Short Term Government Bond Index Class ETF

FGB

$

0.0266

CI Enhanced Government Bond ETF

FGO

$

0.0450

FGO.U

US$

0.0450

CI Health Care Giants Covered Call ETF

FHI

$

0.1891

FHI.B

$

0.2074

FHI.U

US$

0.1599

CI Investment Grade Bond ETF

FIG

$

0.0320

FIG.U

US$

0.0248 

CI U.S. & Canada Lifeco Covered Call ETF (formerly CI U.S. & Canada Lifeco Income ETF)

FLI

$

0.2171

CI Preferred Share ETF

FPR

$

0.0768

CI MSCI Canada Quality Index Class ETF

FQC

$

0.1193

CI Enhanced Short Duration Bond Fund (ETF Series)

FSB

$

0.0320

FSB.U

US$

0.0320 

CI Global Financial Sector ETF

FSF

$

0.0300

CI Morningstar Canada Value Index ETF

FXM

$

0.1300

CI WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Index ETF

IQD

$

0.1200

IQD.B

$

0.1200

CI WisdomTree Japan Equity Index ETF

JAPN

$

0.3000

JAPN.B

$

0.3000

CI Global Longevity Economy Fund (ETF Series)

LONG

$

0.0000**

CI Energy Giants Covered Call ETF

NXF

$

0.1898

NXF.B

$

0.2422

NXF.U

US$

0.3397

CI ONE North American Core Plus Bond ETF

ONEB

$

0.0950

CI ONE Global Equity ETF

ONEQ

$

0.1150

CI Morningstar National Bank Québec Index ETF

QXM

$

0.0950

CI Canadian REIT ETF

RIT

$

0.0675

CI MSCI Europe Low Risk Weighted ETF

RWE

$

0.0800

RWE.B

$

0.0800

CI MSCI World Low Risk Weighted ETF

RWW

$

0.1300

RWW.B

$

0.1300

CI MSCI International Low Risk Weighted ETF

RWX

$

0.0550

RWX.B

$

0.0550

CI U.S. TrendLeaders Index ETF

SID

$

0.0800*

CI Tech Giants Covered Call ETF

TXF

$

0.4177

TXF.B

$

0.5073

TXF.U

US$

0.2157 

CI WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Index ETF

UMI

$

0.2200

UMI.B

$

0.2200

CI Gold Bullion Fund

VALT

$

0.0000

VALT.B

$

0.0000

VALT.U

US$

0.0000

CI Morningstar International Value Index ETF

VXM

$

0.1650

VXM.B

$

0.1650

CI Morningstar Canada Momentum Index ETF

WXM

$

0.1550

CI Morningstar US Value Index ETF

XXM

$

0.0325

XXM.B

$

0.0325

CI Morningstar US Momentum Index ETF

YXM

$

0.1000

YXM.B

$

0.1000

CI Morningstar International Momentum Index ETF

ZXM

$

0.2752

ZXM.B

$

0.2753

* – This is the initial cash quarterly distribution for the Fund.
** – This is the initial cash annual distribution for the Fund.

Supporting Investors’ Needs 
Stay in the market, minimize costs, and take advantage of a smart, simple and efficient feature designed to support investors’ needs. The CI Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRIP) will automatically reinvest cash distributions into the CI ETF making the distribution. All of the distributions indicated in the table above will be paid in cash unless the unitholder has enrolled in the applicable DRIP of the respective ETF. For more information on how to enroll in DRIP and other considerations, please see the applicable ETF’s prospectus.

About CI Global Asset Management 
CI Global Asset Management is one of Canada’s largest investment management companies. It offers a wide range of investment products and services and is on the web at www.ci.com. CI Global Asset Management is a subsidiary of CI Financial Corp. (TSX: CIX, NYSE: CIXX), an integrated global asset and wealth management company with $364.3 billion in total assets as of October 31, 2022.

This communication is intended for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase exchange-traded funds (ETFs) managed by CI Global Asset Management and is not, and should not be construed as, investment, tax, legal or accounting advice, and should not be relied upon in that regard. Individuals should seek the advice of professionals, as appropriate, regarding any particular investment. Investors should consult their professional advisors prior to implementing any changes to their investment strategies. These investments may not be suitable to the circumstances of an investor. Some conditions apply.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with an investment in ETFs. You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell units of an ETF on recognized Canadian exchanges. If the units are purchased or sold on these Canadian exchanges, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units of the ETF and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them. Please read the prospectus before investing. Important information about an exchange-traded fund (ETF) is contained in its prospectus. ETFs are not guaranteed; their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

Marret Asset Management Inc., DoubleLine Capital LP, are portfolio sub-advisors to certain funds offered and managed by CI Global Asset Management.

CI Global Asset Management is a registered business name of CI Investments Inc.

©CI Investments Inc. 2022. All rights reserved.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu CI Financial Corpmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu CI Financial Corpmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

CI Financial Corp 9,80 3,16% CI Financial Corp

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Verbraucherpreise weisen auf abnehmende Inflationsdynamik hin: ATX und DAX weit im Plus -- US-Börsen deutlich fester -- Börsen in Asien letztlich höher
An der heimischen Börse zeigen sich grüne Vorzeichen. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt fährt ebenfalls Gewinne ein. Die Wall Street legen einen äußerst positiven Handelstag hin. Die größten Börsen in Asien legten im Dienstagshandel zu.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen