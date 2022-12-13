|
13.12.2022 13:00:00
CI Global Asset Management Announces December 2022 Distributions for CI ETFs
CI Global Asset Management ("CI GAM”) announces the following regular cash distributions for the month or quarter ending December 31, 2022 in respect of the CI ETFs. In all cases, the distribution will be paid on or before December 30, 2022 to unitholders of record on December 22, 2022. The ex-dividend date for all ETFs is December 21, 2022, with the exception of CI High Interest Savings ETF, which has an ex-dividend date of December 22, 2022.
|
|
Trading
Symbol
|
Distribution Amount
(per unit)
|
CI Galaxy Bitcoin ETF
|
BTCX.B
|
$
|
0.0000
|
BTCX.U
|
US$
|
0.0000
|
CI 1-5 Year Laddered Government Strip Bond Index ETF
|
BXF
|
$
|
0.0487
|
CI Yield Enhanced Canada Aggregate Bond Index ETF
|
CAGG
|
$
|
0.1100
|
CI Yield Enhanced Canada Short-Term Aggregate Bond Index ETF
|
CAGS
|
$
|
0.0950
|
CI Galaxy Blockchain ETF
|
CBCX
|
$
|
0.0000
|
CI Digital Security ETF
|
CBUG
|
$
|
0.0100*
|
CI Canadian Equity Index ETF
|
CCDN
|
$
|
0.1150
|
CI Auspice Broad Commodity ETF
|
CCOM
|
$
|
0.0000*
|
CI DoubleLine Core Plus Fixed Income US$ Fund (ETF Series)
|
CCOR
|
$
|
0.0235
|
CCOR.B
|
$
|
0.0227
|
CCOR.U
|
US$
|
0.0235
|
CI DoubleLine Total Return Bond US$ Fund (ETF Series)
|
CDLB
|
$
|
0.0400
|
CDLB.B
|
$
|
0.0400
|
CDLB.U
|
US$
|
0.0400
|
CI Bio-Revolution ETF
|
CDNA
|
$
|
0.0000*
|
CI MSCI World ESG Impact ETF
|
CESG
|
$
|
0.0500
|
CESG.B
|
$
|
0.0500
|
CI Floating Rate Income Fund (ETF Series)
|
CFRT
|
$
|
0.0600
|
CI Global Asset Allocation Private Pool (ETF Series)
|
CGAA
|
$
|
0.0260
|
CI Global Bond Currency Neutral Fund (ETF Series)
|
CGBN
|
$
|
0.0200
|
CI Global High Yield Credit Private Pool (ETF Series)
|
CGHY
|
$
|
0.0500
|
CGHY.U
|
US$
|
0.0500
|
CI Global Investment Grade ETF
|
CGIN
|
$
|
0.0540
|
CGIN.U
|
US$
|
0.0540
|
CI Global Real Asset Private Pool (ETF Series)
|
CGRA
|
$
|
0.0770
|
CI Global Green Bond Fund (ETF Series)
|
CGRB
|
$
|
0.0300
|
CGRB.U
|
US$
|
0.0300
|
CI Global REIT Private Pool (ETF Series)
|
CGRE
|
$
|
0.0860
|
CI Global Sustainable Infrastructure Fund (ETF Series)
|
CGRN
|
$
|
0.0500
|
CGRN.U
|
US$
|
0.0500
|
CI Gold+ Giants Covered Call ETF
|
CGXF
|
$
|
0.2422
|
CGXF.U
|
US$
|
0.1856
|
CI Global Healthcare Leaders Index ETF
|
CHCL.B
|
$
|
0.0250
|
CI ICBCCS S&P China 500 Index ETF
|
CHNA.B
|
$
|
0.1200
|
CI Canadian Banks Covered Call Income Class ETF (formerly CI Canadian Banks Income Class ETF)
|
CIC
|
$
|
0.2493
|
CI DoubleLine Income US$ Fund (ETF Series)
|
CINC
|
$
|
0.0600
|
CINC.B
|
$
|
0.0600
|
CINC.U
|
US$
|
0.0600
|
CI Emerging Markets Alpha ETF
|
CIEM
|
$
|
0.0350
|
CIEM.U
|
US$
|
0.0350
|
CI Global Infrastructure Private Pool (ETF Series)
|
CINF
|
$
|
0.0690
|
CI Global Alpha Innovation ETF
|
CINV
|
$
|
0.0000
|
CINV.U
|
US$
|
0.0000
|
CI Global Climate Leaders Fund (ETF Series)
|
CLML
|
$
|
0.0000**
|
CLML.U
|
US$
|
0.0000**
|
CI Munro Alternative Global Growth Fund (ETF Series)
|
CMAG
|
$
|
0.0000
|
CMAG.U
|
US$
|
0.0000
|
CI Marret Alternative Absolute Return Bond Fund (ETF Series)
|
CMAR
|
$
|
0.0670
|
CMAR.U
|
US$
|
0.0670
|
CI Galaxy Multi-Crypto ETF
|
CMCX.B
|
$
|
0.0000**
|
CMCX.U
|
US$
|
0.0000**
|
CI Alternative Diversified Opportunities Fund (ETF Series)
|
CMDO
|
$
|
0.0312
|
CMDO.U
|
US$
|
0.0312
|
CI Marret Alternative Enhanced Yield Fund (ETF Series)
|
CMEY
|
$
|
0.0720
|
CMEY.U
|
US$
|
0.0720
|
CI Munro Global Growth Equity Fund (ETF Series)
|
CMGG
|
$
|
0.0000**
|
CMGG.U
|
US$
|
0.0000**
|
CI Galaxy Metaverse ETF
|
CMVX
|
$
|
0.0200
|
CI Alternative North American Opportunities Fund (ETF Series)
|
CNAO
|
$
|
0.0000
|
CNAO.U
|
US$
|
0.0000
|
CI Alternative Investment Grade Credit Fund (ETF Series)
|
CRED
|
$
|
0.0500
|
CRED.U
|
US$
|
0.0500
|
CI High Interest Savings ETF
|
CSAV
|
$
|
0.1656
|
CI U.S. Treasury Inflation-linked Bond Index ETF (CAD Hedged)
|
CTIP
|
$
|
0.0501
|
CI U.S. 500 Index ETF
|
CUSA.B
|
$
|
0.0350
|
CI U.S. 1000 Index ETF
|
CUSM.B
|
$
|
0.0150
|
CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF
|
CXF
|
$
|
0.0400
|
CI WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Index ETF
|
DGR
|
$
|
0.1900
|
DGR.B
|
$
|
0.1897
|
CI WisdomTree Canada Quality Dividend Growth Index ETF
|
DGRC
|
$
|
0.2650
|
CI WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Variably Hedged Index ETF
|
DQD
|
$
|
0.1630
|
CI WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Variably Hedged Index ETF
|
DQI
|
$
|
0.1100
|
CI WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index ETF
|
EHE
|
$
|
0.0200
|
EHE.B
|
$
|
0.0200
|
CI WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index ETF
|
EMV.B
|
$
|
0.1800
|
CI Galaxy Ethereum ETF
|
ETHX.B
|
$
|
0.0000
|
ETHX.U
|
US$
|
0.0000
|
CI Short Term Government Bond Index Class ETF
|
FGB
|
$
|
0.0266
|
CI Enhanced Government Bond ETF
|
FGO
|
$
|
0.0450
|
FGO.U
|
US$
|
0.0450
|
CI Health Care Giants Covered Call ETF
|
FHI
|
$
|
0.1891
|
FHI.B
|
$
|
0.2074
|
FHI.U
|
US$
|
0.1599
|
CI Investment Grade Bond ETF
|
FIG
|
$
|
0.0320
|
FIG.U
|
US$
|
0.0248
|
CI U.S. & Canada Lifeco Covered Call ETF (formerly CI U.S. & Canada Lifeco Income ETF)
|
FLI
|
$
|
0.2171
|
CI Preferred Share ETF
|
FPR
|
$
|
0.0768
|
CI MSCI Canada Quality Index Class ETF
|
FQC
|
$
|
0.1193
|
CI Enhanced Short Duration Bond Fund (ETF Series)
|
FSB
|
$
|
0.0320
|
FSB.U
|
US$
|
0.0320
|
CI Global Financial Sector ETF
|
FSF
|
$
|
0.0300
|
CI Morningstar Canada Value Index ETF
|
FXM
|
$
|
0.1300
|
CI WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Index ETF
|
IQD
|
$
|
0.1200
|
IQD.B
|
$
|
0.1200
|
CI WisdomTree Japan Equity Index ETF
|
JAPN
|
$
|
0.3000
|
JAPN.B
|
$
|
0.3000
|
CI Global Longevity Economy Fund (ETF Series)
|
LONG
|
$
|
0.0000**
|
CI Energy Giants Covered Call ETF
|
NXF
|
$
|
0.1898
|
NXF.B
|
$
|
0.2422
|
NXF.U
|
US$
|
0.3397
|
CI ONE North American Core Plus Bond ETF
|
ONEB
|
$
|
0.0950
|
CI ONE Global Equity ETF
|
ONEQ
|
$
|
0.1150
|
CI Morningstar National Bank Québec Index ETF
|
QXM
|
$
|
0.0950
|
CI Canadian REIT ETF
|
RIT
|
$
|
0.0675
|
CI MSCI Europe Low Risk Weighted ETF
|
RWE
|
$
|
0.0800
|
RWE.B
|
$
|
0.0800
|
CI MSCI World Low Risk Weighted ETF
|
RWW
|
$
|
0.1300
|
RWW.B
|
$
|
0.1300
|
CI MSCI International Low Risk Weighted ETF
|
RWX
|
$
|
0.0550
|
RWX.B
|
$
|
0.0550
|
CI U.S. TrendLeaders Index ETF
|
SID
|
$
|
0.0800*
|
CI Tech Giants Covered Call ETF
|
TXF
|
$
|
0.4177
|
TXF.B
|
$
|
0.5073
|
TXF.U
|
US$
|
0.2157
|
CI WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Index ETF
|
UMI
|
$
|
0.2200
|
UMI.B
|
$
|
0.2200
|
CI Gold Bullion Fund
|
VALT
|
$
|
0.0000
|
VALT.B
|
$
|
0.0000
|
VALT.U
|
US$
|
0.0000
|
CI Morningstar International Value Index ETF
|
VXM
|
$
|
0.1650
|
VXM.B
|
$
|
0.1650
|
CI Morningstar Canada Momentum Index ETF
|
WXM
|
$
|
0.1550
|
CI Morningstar US Value Index ETF
|
XXM
|
$
|
0.0325
|
XXM.B
|
$
|
0.0325
|
CI Morningstar US Momentum Index ETF
|
YXM
|
$
|
0.1000
|
YXM.B
|
$
|
0.1000
|
CI Morningstar International Momentum Index ETF
|
ZXM
|
$
|
0.2752
|
ZXM.B
|
$
|
0.2753
* – This is the initial cash quarterly distribution for the Fund.
** – This is the initial cash annual distribution for the Fund.
Supporting Investors’ Needs
Stay in the market, minimize costs, and take advantage of a smart, simple and efficient feature designed to support investors’ needs. The CI Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRIP) will automatically reinvest cash distributions into the CI ETF making the distribution. All of the distributions indicated in the table above will be paid in cash unless the unitholder has enrolled in the applicable DRIP of the respective ETF. For more information on how to enroll in DRIP and other considerations, please see the applicable ETF’s prospectus.
About CI Global Asset Management
CI Global Asset Management is one of Canada’s largest investment management companies. It offers a wide range of investment products and services and is on the web at www.ci.com. CI Global Asset Management is a subsidiary of CI Financial Corp. (TSX: CIX, NYSE: CIXX), an integrated global asset and wealth management company with $364.3 billion in total assets as of October 31, 2022.
This communication is intended for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase exchange-traded funds (ETFs) managed by CI Global Asset Management and is not, and should not be construed as, investment, tax, legal or accounting advice, and should not be relied upon in that regard. Individuals should seek the advice of professionals, as appropriate, regarding any particular investment. Investors should consult their professional advisors prior to implementing any changes to their investment strategies. These investments may not be suitable to the circumstances of an investor. Some conditions apply.
Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with an investment in ETFs. You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell units of an ETF on recognized Canadian exchanges. If the units are purchased or sold on these Canadian exchanges, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units of the ETF and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them. Please read the prospectus before investing. Important information about an exchange-traded fund (ETF) is contained in its prospectus. ETFs are not guaranteed; their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.
Marret Asset Management Inc., DoubleLine Capital LP, are portfolio sub-advisors to certain funds offered and managed by CI Global Asset Management.
CI Global Asset Management is a registered business name of CI Investments Inc.
©CI Investments Inc. 2022. All rights reserved.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221213005301/en/
