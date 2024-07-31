CI Global Asset Management Announces Enhancements to Smart Switch DCA™, Its Dollar Cost Averaging Program

CI Global Asset Management ("CI GAM”) announces the expansion of its Smart Switch DCA™ program, a service that simplifies investing by providing automated dollar cost averaging into CI GAM funds.

Dollar cost averaging involves investing a fixed amount at regular intervals. With Smart Switch DCA, an investor’s money is transferred on a weekly basis from selected source funds into eligible target funds of the investor’s choosing.

Effective today, CI Money Market Fund and CI Money Market Corporate Class have been added as source funds to the Smart Switch DCA program, joining CI High Interest Savings Fund. Investors can now use Smart Switch DCA to transfer funds from the three funds to more than 160 CI GAM mutual funds, including liquid alternative and cryptocurrency funds.

"Smart Switch DCA provides a streamlined and convenient way to set up a dollar cost averaging plan for investors who wish to systematically invest their cash savings into other mandates,” said Jennifer Sinopoli, Executive Vice-President and Head of Distribution for CI GAM. "Dollar cost averaging is a proven strategy that allows investors to manage the inherent volatility of financial markets and execute a disciplined investment plan.

"The expansion of Smart Switch DCA also reflects our commitment to supporting advisors and investors through enhanced services, as well as by providing a comprehensive selection of effective investment solutions,” Ms. Sinopoli said.

Smart Switch DCA uses unique fund codes to simplify the administrative process of arranging transfers between funds. Switches are made weekly for a period of one year. Investors can set up the service through their financial advisor and it can be easily modified or ended at any time.

About CI Global Asset Management

CI Global Asset Management ("CI GAM”) is one of Canada’s largest investment management companies. It offers a wide range of investment products and services and is on the web at www.ci.com. CI GAM is a subsidiary of CI Financial Corp. (TSX: CIX), an integrated global asset and wealth management company with approximately $489.1 billion in assets as at June 30, 2024.

