05.12.2022 13:00:00
CI Global Asset Management Announces Estimated Annual Reinvested Capital Gains Distributions for CI ETFs
CI Global Asset Management ("CI GAM”) announces the estimated annual reinvested capital gains distributions (the "Reinvested Distributions”) for the 2022 tax year for the CI ETFs listed below.
Please note that these are estimated amounts as of October 31, 2022 and include certain forward-looking information which may cause the Reinvested Distributions to change before the CI ETFs’ tax year-end on December 15, 2022 and December 31, 2022. These estimated amounts are for the Reinvested Distributions only and do not include the ongoing, regular monthly or quarterly cash distribution amounts, which are expected to be announced in a separate press release in December 2022.
Each of the CI ETFs is required to distribute net income and capital gains earned during the year. The Reinvested Distributions will generally consist of capital gains and/or any excess net income at year end. The Reinvested Distributions will not be paid in cash but will be reinvested and the resulting units immediately consolidated so that the number of units held by each investor will not change. Investors holding units outside registered plans will have taxable amounts to report and will have an increase in the adjusted cost base of their investment. In all cases, these distributions will be reinvested on or about December 30, 2022 to unitholders of record on December 29, 2022.
CI GAM expects to announce the final, confirmed Reinvested Distribution amounts (subject to any further revisions to per unit amounts resulting from subscription and redemption activity prior to the record date) on or about December 30, 2022. The actual taxable amounts of all distributions for 2022, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to brokers (through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. or "CDS”) and will be posted on www.ci.com in early 2023.
CI GAM provides estimated distributions for information purposes only. These estimates are not intended to be, nor should they construed to be, legal or tax advice to any particular person.
Fund Name
Trading Symbol
Estimated
Capital Gain Distributions
per Fund Unit as at
October 31, 2022
CI Galaxy Bitcoin ETF
BTCX.B
$
0.0000
BTCX.U
$
0.0000 (US$)
CI 1-5 Year Laddered Government Strip Bond Index ETF
BXF
$
0.0069
CI Yield Enhanced Canada Aggregate Bond Index ETF
CAGG
$
0.2110
CI Yield Enhanced Canada Short-Term Aggregate Bond Index ETF
CAGS
$
0.2056
CI Galaxy Blockchain ETF
CBCX
$
0.0000
CI Digital Security ETF
CBUG
$
0.0052
CI Canadian Equity Index ETF
CCDN
$
0.1386
CI Auspice Broad Commodity ETF
CCOM
$
0.0000
CI DoubleLine Core Plus Fixed Income US$ Fund (ETF Series)
CCOR
$
0.0194
CCOR.B
$
0.0190
CCOR.U
$
0.0266 (US$)
CI DoubleLine Total Return Bond US$ Fund (ETF Series)
CDLB
$
0.0382
CDLB.B
$
0.0408
CDLB.U
$
0.0520 (US$)
CI Bio-Revolution ETF
CDNA
$
0.0241
CI MSCI World ESG Impact ETF
CESG
$
0.0529
CESG.B
$
0.0000
CI Floating Rate Income Fund (ETF Series)
CFRT
$
0.0589
CI Global Asset Allocation Private Pool (ETF Series)
CGAA
$
0.0212
CI Global Bond Currency Neutral Fund (ETF Series)
CGBN
$
0.0000
CI Global High Yield Credit Private Pool (ETF Series)
CGHY
$
0.0516
CGHY.U
$
0.0703 (US$)
CI Global Investment Grade ETF
CGIN
$
0.0000
CGIN.U
$
0.0000 (US$)
CI Global Real Asset Private Pool (ETF Series)
CGRA
$
0.0860
CI Global Green Bond Fund (ETF Series)
CGRB
$
0.0196
CGRB.U
$
0.4887 (US$)
CI Global REIT Private Pool (ETF Series)
CGRE
$
0.0770
CI Global Sustainable Infrastructure Fund (ETF Series)
CGRN
$
0.0500
CGRN.U
$
0.1772 (US$)
CI Gold+ Giants Covered Call ETF
CGXF
$
0.0000
CGXF.U
$
0.0000 (US$)
CI Global Healthcare Leaders Index ETF
CHCL.B
$
0.0164
CI ICBCCS S&P China 500 Index ETF
CHNA.B
$
0.0963
CI Emerging Markets Alpha ETF
CIEM
$
0.0000
CIEM.U
$
0.0000 (US$)
CI DoubleLine Income US$ Fund (ETF Series)
CINC
$
0.0786
CINC.B
$
0.0759
CINC.U
$
0.1065 (US$)
CI Global Infrastructure Private Pool (ETF Series)
CINF
$
0.0690
CI Global Alpha Innovation ETF
CINV
$
0.0000
CINV.U
$
0.0000 (US$)
CI Global Climate Leaders Fund (ETF Series)
CLML
$
0.0000
CLML.U
$
0.0000 (US$)
CI Munro Alternative Global Growth Fund (ETF Series)
CMAG
$
0.0000
CMAG.U
$
0.0000 (US$)
CI Marret Alternative Absolute Return Bond Fund (ETF Series)
CMAR
$
0.0080
CMAR.U
$
0.0300 (US$)
CI Galaxy Multi-Crypto ETF
CMCX.B
$
0.0000
CMCX.U
$
0.0000 (US$)
CI Alternative Diversified Opportunities Fund (ETF Series)
CMDO
$
0.0000
CMDO.U
$
0.0000 (US$)
CI Marret Alternative Enhanced Yield Fund (ETF Series)
CMEY
$
0.0200
CMEY.U
$
0.0385 (US$)
CI Munro Global Growth Equity Fund (ETF Series)
CMGG
$
0.0000
CMGG.U
$
0.0000 (US$)
CI Galaxy Metaverse ETF
CMVX
$
0.0006
CI Alternative North American Opportunities Fund (ETF Series)
CNAO
$
0.0000
CNAO.U
$
0.0000 (US$)
CI Alternative Investment Grade Credit Fund (ETF Series)
CRED
$
0.9867
CRED.U
$
1.3173 (US$)
CI High Interest Savings ETF
CSAV
$
0.0000
CI U.S. Treasury Inflation-linked Bond Index ETF (CAD Hedged)
CTIP
$
0.0009
CI U.S. 500 Index ETF
CUSA.B
$
0.0000
CI U.S. 1000 Index ETF
CUSM.B
$
0.0000
CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF
CXF
$
0.0000
CI WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Index ETF
DGR
$
0.0789
DGR.B
$
0.0326
CI WisdomTree Canada Quality Dividend Growth Index ETF
DGRC
$
0.3564
CI WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Variably Hedged Index ETF
DQD
$
0.6375
CI WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Variably Hedged Index ETF
DQI
$
0.0000
CI WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index ETF
EHE
$
0.0000
EHE.B
$
0.0000
CI WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index ETF
EMV.B
$
0.0267
CI Galaxy Ethereum ETF
ETHX.B
$
0.0000
ETHX.U
$
0.0000 (US$)
CI Enhanced Government Bond ETF
FGO
$
0.0100
FGO.U
$
0.0557 (US$)
CI Health Care Giants Covered Call ETF
FHI
$
0.0000
FHI.B
$
0.0000
FHI.U
$
0.0000 (US$)
CI Investment Grade Bond ETF
FIG
$
0.0000
FIG.U
$
0.0000 (US$)
CI U.S. & Canada Lifeco Covered Call ETF
FLI
$
0.0000
CI Preferred Share ETF
FPR
$
0.2815
CI Enhanced Short Duration Bond Fund (ETF Series)
FSB
$
0.0604
FSB.U
$
0.1379 (US$)
CI Global Financial Sector ETF
FSF
$
0.0000
CI Morningstar Canada Value Index ETF
FXM
$
0.5740
CI WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Index ETF
IQD
$
0.0000
IQD.B
$
0.0000
CI WisdomTree Japan Equity Index ETF
JAPN
$
0.0000
JAPN.B
$
0.0000
CI Global Longevity Economy Fund (ETF Series)
LONG
$
0.0000
CI Energy Giants Covered Call ETF
NXF
$
0.0000
NXF.B
$
0.0000
NXF.U
$
0.0000 (US$)
CI ONE North American Core Plus Bond ETF
ONEB
$
0.0000
CI ONE Global Equity ETF
ONEQ
$
0.0951
CI Morningstar National Bank Québec Index ETF
QXM
$
1.4370
CI Canadian REIT ETF
RIT
$
0.0000
CI MSCI Europe Low Risk Weighted ETF
RWE
$
0.0000
RWE.B
$
0.0000
CI MSCI World Low Risk Weighted ETF
RWW
$
1.9140
RWW.B
$
0.6169
CI MSCI International Low Risk Weighted ETF
RWX
$
0.0000
RWX.B
$
0.0000
CI U.S. TrendLeaders Index ETF
SID
$
0.0284
CI Tech Giants Covered Call ETF
TXF
$
0.0000
TXF.B
$
0.0000
TXF.U
$
0.0000 (US$)
CI WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Index ETF
UMI
$
0.0000
UMI.B
$
0.0000
CI Gold Bullion Fund
VALT
$
2.5614
VALT.B
$
5.6973
VALT.U
$
5.6898 (US$)
CI Morningstar International Value Index ETF
VXM
$
0.0000
VXM.B
$
0.0000
CI Morningstar Canada Momentum Index ETF
WXM
$
0.9514
CI Morningstar US Value Index ETF
XXM
$
0.0000
XXM.B
$
0.0000
CI Morningstar US Momentum Index ETF
YXM
$
0.0454
YXM.B
$
0.0652
CI Morningstar International Momentum Index ETF
ZXM
$
0.1231
ZXM.B
$
0.1123
|
CORPORATE CLASS ETFs
Note 1
CI Canadian Banks Covered Call Income Class ETF
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note 1 – The Corporate Class ETFs have a tax year end of December 31, but none of the Corporate Class ETFs currently anticipate a reinvested distribution for 2022.
Forward-looking Information
This press release contains forward-looking statements with respect to the estimated Reinvested Distributions for the CI ETFs. By their nature, these forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual distributions to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Material factors that could cause the actual Reinvested Distributions to differ from the estimated Reinvested Distributions between now and the CI ETFs’ tax year-ends include, without limitation: the actual amounts of distributions received by the CI ETFs; the actual amount of capital gains generated from sales of securities; and subscription and redemption activity in the CI ETFs.
About CI Global Asset Management
CI Global Asset Management is one of Canada’s largest investment management companies. It offers a wide range of investment products and services and is on the web at www.ci.com. CI Global Asset Management is a subsidiary of CI Financial Corp. (TSX: CIX, NYSE: CIXX), an integrated global asset and wealth management company with approximately $364.3 billion in assets as of October 31, 2022.
This communication is intended for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase mutual funds managed by CI Global Asset Management and is not, and should not be construed as, investment, tax, legal or accounting advice, and should not be relied upon in that regard. Every effort has been made to ensure that the material contained in this document is accurate at the time of publication. Individuals should seek the advice of professionals, as appropriate, regarding any particular investment. Investors should consult their professional advisors prior to implementing any changes to their investment strategies. These investments may not be suitable to the circumstances of an investor.
Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with an investment in ETFs. You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell units of an ETF on recognized Canadian exchanges. If the units are purchased or sold on these Canadian exchanges, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units of the ETF and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them. Please read the prospectus before investing. Important information about an exchange-traded fund (ETF) is contained in its prospectus. ETFs are not guaranteed; their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.
This document contains forward-looking statements concerning anticipated future events, results, circumstances, performance or expectations with respect to CI Financial Corp. ("CI”) and its products and services, including its business operations, strategy and financial performance and condition. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "believe”, "expect”, "foresee”, "forecast”, "anticipate”, "intend”, "estimate”, "goal”, "plan” and "project” and similar references to future periods, or conditional verbs such as "will”, "may”, "should”, "could” or "would”. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent management beliefs regarding future events, many of which by their nature are inherently uncertain and beyond management’s control. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements involve risks and uncertainties. The material factors and assumptions applied in reaching the conclusions contained in these forward-looking statements include that all announced transactions will be completed and that assets levels do not decline prior to completion, the investment fund industry will remain stable and that interest rates will remain relatively stable. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include, among other things, general economic and market conditions, including interest and foreign exchange rates, global financial markets, changes in government regulations or in tax laws, industry competition, technological developments and other factors described or discussed in CI’s disclosure materials filed with applicable securities regulatory authorities from time to time. The foregoing list is not exhaustive and the reader is cautioned to consider these and other factors carefully and not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Other than as specifically required by applicable law, CI undertakes no obligation to update or alter any forward-looking statement after the date on which it is made, whether to reflect new information, future events or otherwise.
CI Global Asset Management is a registered business name of CI Investments Inc.
©CI Investments Inc. 2022. All rights reserved.
