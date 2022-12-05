CI Global Asset Management Announces Estimated Annual Reinvested Capital Gains Distributions for CI ETFs

CI Global Asset Management ("CI GAM”) announces the estimated annual reinvested capital gains distributions (the "Reinvested Distributions”) for the 2022 tax year for the CI ETFs listed below.

Please note that these are estimated amounts as of October 31, 2022 and include certain forward-looking information which may cause the Reinvested Distributions to change before the CI ETFs’ tax year-end on December 15, 2022 and December 31, 2022. These estimated amounts are for the Reinvested Distributions only and do not include the ongoing, regular monthly or quarterly cash distribution amounts, which are expected to be announced in a separate press release in December 2022.

Each of the CI ETFs is required to distribute net income and capital gains earned during the year. The Reinvested Distributions will generally consist of capital gains and/or any excess net income at year end. The Reinvested Distributions will not be paid in cash but will be reinvested and the resulting units immediately consolidated so that the number of units held by each investor will not change. Investors holding units outside registered plans will have taxable amounts to report and will have an increase in the adjusted cost base of their investment. In all cases, these distributions will be reinvested on or about December 30, 2022 to unitholders of record on December 29, 2022.

CI GAM expects to announce the final, confirmed Reinvested Distribution amounts (subject to any further revisions to per unit amounts resulting from subscription and redemption activity prior to the record date) on or about December 30, 2022. The actual taxable amounts of all distributions for 2022, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to brokers (through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. or "CDS”) and will be posted on www.ci.com in early 2023.

CI GAM provides estimated distributions for information purposes only. These estimates are not intended to be, nor should they construed to be, legal or tax advice to any particular person.

Fund Name Trading Symbol Estimated Capital Gain Distributions per Fund Unit as at October 31, 2022 CI Galaxy Bitcoin ETF BTCX.B $ 0.0000 BTCX.U $ 0.0000 (US$) CI 1-5 Year Laddered Government Strip Bond Index ETF BXF $ 0.0069 CI Yield Enhanced Canada Aggregate Bond Index ETF CAGG $ 0.2110 CI Yield Enhanced Canada Short-Term Aggregate Bond Index ETF CAGS $ 0.2056 CI Galaxy Blockchain ETF CBCX $ 0.0000 CI Digital Security ETF CBUG $ 0.0052 CI Canadian Equity Index ETF CCDN $ 0.1386 CI Auspice Broad Commodity ETF CCOM $ 0.0000 CI DoubleLine Core Plus Fixed Income US$ Fund (ETF Series) CCOR $ 0.0194 CCOR.B $ 0.0190 CCOR.U $ 0.0266 (US$) CI DoubleLine Total Return Bond US$ Fund (ETF Series) CDLB $ 0.0382 CDLB.B $ 0.0408 CDLB.U $ 0.0520 (US$) CI Bio-Revolution ETF CDNA $ 0.0241 CI MSCI World ESG Impact ETF CESG $ 0.0529 CESG.B $ 0.0000 CI Floating Rate Income Fund (ETF Series) CFRT $ 0.0589 CI Global Asset Allocation Private Pool (ETF Series) CGAA $ 0.0212 CI Global Bond Currency Neutral Fund (ETF Series) CGBN $ 0.0000 CI Global High Yield Credit Private Pool (ETF Series) CGHY $ 0.0516 CGHY.U $ 0.0703 (US$) CI Global Investment Grade ETF CGIN $ 0.0000 CGIN.U $ 0.0000 (US$) CI Global Real Asset Private Pool (ETF Series) CGRA $ 0.0860 CI Global Green Bond Fund (ETF Series) CGRB $ 0.0196 CGRB.U $ 0.4887 (US$) CI Global REIT Private Pool (ETF Series) CGRE $ 0.0770 CI Global Sustainable Infrastructure Fund (ETF Series) CGRN $ 0.0500 CGRN.U $ 0.1772 (US$) CI Gold+ Giants Covered Call ETF CGXF $ 0.0000 CGXF.U $ 0.0000 (US$) CI Global Healthcare Leaders Index ETF CHCL.B $ 0.0164 CI ICBCCS S&P China 500 Index ETF CHNA.B $ 0.0963 CI Emerging Markets Alpha ETF CIEM $ 0.0000 CIEM.U $ 0.0000 (US$) CI DoubleLine Income US$ Fund (ETF Series) CINC $ 0.0786 CINC.B $ 0.0759 CINC.U $ 0.1065 (US$) CI Global Infrastructure Private Pool (ETF Series) CINF $ 0.0690 CI Global Alpha Innovation ETF CINV $ 0.0000 CINV.U $ 0.0000 (US$) CI Global Climate Leaders Fund (ETF Series) CLML $ 0.0000 CLML.U $ 0.0000 (US$) CI Munro Alternative Global Growth Fund (ETF Series) CMAG $ 0.0000 CMAG.U $ 0.0000 (US$) CI Marret Alternative Absolute Return Bond Fund (ETF Series) CMAR $ 0.0080 CMAR.U $ 0.0300 (US$) CI Galaxy Multi-Crypto ETF CMCX.B $ 0.0000 CMCX.U $ 0.0000 (US$) CI Alternative Diversified Opportunities Fund (ETF Series) CMDO $ 0.0000 CMDO.U $ 0.0000 (US$) CI Marret Alternative Enhanced Yield Fund (ETF Series) CMEY $ 0.0200 CMEY.U $ 0.0385 (US$) CI Munro Global Growth Equity Fund (ETF Series) CMGG $ 0.0000 CMGG.U $ 0.0000 (US$) CI Galaxy Metaverse ETF CMVX $ 0.0006 CI Alternative North American Opportunities Fund (ETF Series) CNAO $ 0.0000 CNAO.U $ 0.0000 (US$) CI Alternative Investment Grade Credit Fund (ETF Series) CRED $ 0.9867 CRED.U $ 1.3173 (US$) CI High Interest Savings ETF CSAV $ 0.0000 CI U.S. Treasury Inflation-linked Bond Index ETF (CAD Hedged) CTIP $ 0.0009 CI U.S. 500 Index ETF CUSA.B $ 0.0000 CI U.S. 1000 Index ETF CUSM.B $ 0.0000 CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF CXF $ 0.0000 CI WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Index ETF DGR $ 0.0789 DGR.B $ 0.0326 CI WisdomTree Canada Quality Dividend Growth Index ETF DGRC $ 0.3564 CI WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Variably Hedged Index ETF DQD $ 0.6375 CI WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Variably Hedged Index ETF DQI $ 0.0000 CI WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index ETF EHE $ 0.0000 EHE.B $ 0.0000 CI WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index ETF EMV.B $ 0.0267 CI Galaxy Ethereum ETF ETHX.B $ 0.0000 ETHX.U $ 0.0000 (US$) CI Enhanced Government Bond ETF FGO $ 0.0100 FGO.U $ 0.0557 (US$) CI Health Care Giants Covered Call ETF FHI $ 0.0000 FHI.B $ 0.0000 FHI.U $ 0.0000 (US$) CI Investment Grade Bond ETF FIG $ 0.0000 FIG.U $ 0.0000 (US$) CI U.S. & Canada Lifeco Covered Call ETF FLI $ 0.0000 CI Preferred Share ETF FPR $ 0.2815 CI Enhanced Short Duration Bond Fund (ETF Series) FSB $ 0.0604 FSB.U $ 0.1379 (US$) CI Global Financial Sector ETF FSF $ 0.0000 CI Morningstar Canada Value Index ETF FXM $ 0.5740 CI WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Index ETF IQD $ 0.0000 IQD.B $ 0.0000 CI WisdomTree Japan Equity Index ETF JAPN $ 0.0000 JAPN.B $ 0.0000 CI Global Longevity Economy Fund (ETF Series) LONG $ 0.0000 CI Energy Giants Covered Call ETF NXF $ 0.0000 NXF.B $ 0.0000 NXF.U $ 0.0000 (US$) CI ONE North American Core Plus Bond ETF ONEB $ 0.0000 CI ONE Global Equity ETF ONEQ $ 0.0951 CI Morningstar National Bank Québec Index ETF QXM $ 1.4370 CI Canadian REIT ETF RIT $ 0.0000 CI MSCI Europe Low Risk Weighted ETF RWE $ 0.0000 RWE.B $ 0.0000 CI MSCI World Low Risk Weighted ETF RWW $ 1.9140 RWW.B $ 0.6169 CI MSCI International Low Risk Weighted ETF RWX $ 0.0000 RWX.B $ 0.0000 CI U.S. TrendLeaders Index ETF SID $ 0.0284 CI Tech Giants Covered Call ETF TXF $ 0.0000 TXF.B $ 0.0000 TXF.U $ 0.0000 (US$) CI WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Index ETF UMI $ 0.0000 UMI.B $ 0.0000 CI Gold Bullion Fund VALT $ 2.5614 VALT.B $ 5.6973 VALT.U $ 5.6898 (US$) CI Morningstar International Value Index ETF VXM $ 0.0000 VXM.B $ 0.0000 CI Morningstar Canada Momentum Index ETF WXM $ 0.9514 CI Morningstar US Value Index ETF XXM $ 0.0000 XXM.B $ 0.0000 CI Morningstar US Momentum Index ETF YXM $ 0.0454 YXM.B $ 0.0652 CI Morningstar International Momentum Index ETF ZXM $ 0.1231 ZXM.B $ 0.1123 CORPORATE CLASS ETFs Note 1 CI Canadian Banks Covered Call Income Class ETF CIC $ 0.0000 CI Short Term Government Bond Index Class ETF FGB $ 0.0000 CI MSCI Canada Quality Index Class ETF FQC $ 0.0000

Note 1 – The Corporate Class ETFs have a tax year end of December 31, but none of the Corporate Class ETFs currently anticipate a reinvested distribution for 2022.

Forward-looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements with respect to the estimated Reinvested Distributions for the CI ETFs. By their nature, these forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual distributions to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Material factors that could cause the actual Reinvested Distributions to differ from the estimated Reinvested Distributions between now and the CI ETFs’ tax year-ends include, without limitation: the actual amounts of distributions received by the CI ETFs; the actual amount of capital gains generated from sales of securities; and subscription and redemption activity in the CI ETFs.

About CI Global Asset Management

CI Global Asset Management is one of Canada’s largest investment management companies. It offers a wide range of investment products and services and is on the web at www.ci.com. CI Global Asset Management is a subsidiary of CI Financial Corp. (TSX: CIX, NYSE: CIXX), an integrated global asset and wealth management company with approximately $364.3 billion in assets as of October 31, 2022.

This communication is intended for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase mutual funds managed by CI Global Asset Management and is not, and should not be construed as, investment, tax, legal or accounting advice, and should not be relied upon in that regard. Every effort has been made to ensure that the material contained in this document is accurate at the time of publication. Individuals should seek the advice of professionals, as appropriate, regarding any particular investment. Investors should consult their professional advisors prior to implementing any changes to their investment strategies. These investments may not be suitable to the circumstances of an investor.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with an investment in ETFs. You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell units of an ETF on recognized Canadian exchanges. If the units are purchased or sold on these Canadian exchanges, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units of the ETF and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them. Please read the prospectus before investing. Important information about an exchange-traded fund (ETF) is contained in its prospectus. ETFs are not guaranteed; their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

This document contains forward-looking statements concerning anticipated future events, results, circumstances, performance or expectations with respect to CI Financial Corp. ("CI”) and its products and services, including its business operations, strategy and financial performance and condition. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "believe”, "expect”, "foresee”, "forecast”, "anticipate”, "intend”, "estimate”, "goal”, "plan” and "project” and similar references to future periods, or conditional verbs such as "will”, "may”, "should”, "could” or "would”. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent management beliefs regarding future events, many of which by their nature are inherently uncertain and beyond management’s control. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements involve risks and uncertainties. The material factors and assumptions applied in reaching the conclusions contained in these forward-looking statements include that all announced transactions will be completed and that assets levels do not decline prior to completion, the investment fund industry will remain stable and that interest rates will remain relatively stable. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include, among other things, general economic and market conditions, including interest and foreign exchange rates, global financial markets, changes in government regulations or in tax laws, industry competition, technological developments and other factors described or discussed in CI’s disclosure materials filed with applicable securities regulatory authorities from time to time. The foregoing list is not exhaustive and the reader is cautioned to consider these and other factors carefully and not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Other than as specifically required by applicable law, CI undertakes no obligation to update or alter any forward-looking statement after the date on which it is made, whether to reflect new information, future events or otherwise.

CI Global Asset Management is a registered business name of CI Investments Inc.

©CI Investments Inc. 2022. All rights reserved.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221205005083/en/