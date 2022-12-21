CI Global Asset Management to Launch Global and U.S. ETFs Focused on Managing Downside Volatility

CI Global Asset Management ("CI GAM”) today announced that it has received a receipt for the final prospectus of CI Global Minimum Downside Volatility Index ETF and CI U.S. Minimum Downside Volatility Index ETF.

CI GAM expects the new ETFs to begin trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX”) on or after January 24, 2023, subject to TSX approval. The tickers for CI Global Minimum Downside Volatility Index ETF will be CGDV (Hedged Common Units) and CGDV.B (Unhedged Common Units), and the tickers for CI U.S. Minimum Downside Volatility Index ETF will be CUDV (Hedged Common Units) and CUDV.B (Unhedged Common Units).

"At a time of heightened market volatility, these ETFs will provide a well-designed defensive component to investors’ portfolios,” said Roy Ratnavel, Executive Vice-President and Head of Distribution for CI GAM. "Unlike many other low-volatility funds, these mandates focus on managing downside volatility, with the goal of minimizing negative returns while still benefiting from rising share prices.”

The ETFs are designed to replicate the performance of Solactive indexes that track the performance of portfolios of companies that exhibit lower downside volatility than the broader developed equity markets. The portfolios are constructed to avoid excessive sector concentration and turnover. CI Global Minimum Downside Volatility Index ETF will represent a portfolio of global companies and CI U.S. Minimum Downside Volatility Index ETF will represent a portfolio of U.S. companies.

CGDV will seek to replicate the performance of the Solactive DM Minimum Downside Volatility Hedged to CAD Index NTR, which is hedged to the Canadian dollar, while CGDV.B will seek to replicate the performance of the Solactive DM Minimum Downside Volatility CAD Index NTR, which is unhedged.

CUDV will seek to replicate the performance of the Solactive US Minimum Downside Volatility Hedged to CAD Index NTR, which is hedged to the Canadian dollar, while CUDV.B will seek to replicate the performance of the Solactive US Minimum Downside Volatility CAD Index NTR, which is unhedged.

ETF mergers

CI GAM also announced today a proposal to merge three existing ETFs – CI MSCI World Low Risk Weighted ETF, CI MSCI International Low Risk Weighted ETF and CI MSCI Europe Low Risk Weighted ETF – into the new CI Global Minimum Downside Volatility Index ETF.

CI GAM believes securityholders will benefit from the mergers given that the continuing ETF is designed to generate lower volatility and better risk-adjusted returns than the terminating ETFs. Additionally, CI Global Minimum Downside Volatility Index ETF has a lower management fee (0.35%) than the terminating ETFs (0.60%). The mergers will be effected on a non-taxable basis.

The mergers require the approval of securityholders of the terminating ETFs. Special meetings of securityholders of the terminating ETFs will be held on March 7, 2023 and securityholders will receive meeting materials in February 2023. If approved, the mergers will take place on or after March 31, 2023.

The details of the proposed mergers are listed below. All of the ETFs trade on the TSX.

Terminating ETF Ticker Continuing ETF Ticker CI MSCI World Low Risk Weighted ETF

(Hedged Common Units) RWW CI Global Minimum Downside Volatility

Index ETF (Hedged Common Units) CGDV CI MSCI World Low Risk Weighted ETF

(Unhedged Common Units) RWW.B CI Global Minimum Downside Volatility

Index ETF (Unhedged Common Units) CGDV.B CI MSCI International Low Risk Weighted

ETF (Hedged Common Units) RWX CI Global Minimum Downside Volatility

Index ETF (Hedged Common Units) CGDV CI MSCI International Low Risk Weighted

ETF (Unhedged Common Units) RWX.B CI Global Minimum Downside Volatility

Index ETF (Unhedged Common Units) CGDV.B CI MSCI Europe Low Risk Weighted ETF

(Hedged Common Units) RWE CI Global Minimum Downside Volatility

Index ETF (Hedged Common Units) CGDV CI MSCI Europe Low Risk Weighted ETF

(Unhedged Common Units) RWE.B CI Global Minimum Downside Volatility

Index ETF (Unhedged Common Units) CGDV.B

About CI Global Asset Management

CI Global Asset Management is one of Canada’s largest investment management companies. It offers a wide range of investment products and services and is on the Web at www.ci.com. CI Global Asset Management is a subsidiary of CI Financial Corp. (TSX: CIX, NYSE: CIXX), an integrated global asset and wealth management company with approximately $364.3 billion in assets as of October 31, 2022.

