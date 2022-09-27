|
27.09.2022 07:00:40
Cicor announces exercise of reopening option for the issuance of additional mandatory convertible bonds and of option to sell those bonds to One Equity Partners
|
Cicor Technologies Ltd / Key word(s): Bond/Financing
Bronschhofen, September 27, 2022 - Cicor Group (SIX Swiss Exchange: CICN) announces that it exercises its option to reopen its issuance of mandatory convertible bonds due 2027 in an amount corresponding to CHF 40,188,000 and to sell those bonds to One Equity Partners (OEP).
Cicor has achieved sales growth of 35.7% and EBITDA growth of 29.5% in the first half 2022. This was driven by organic growth and the acquisitions of Axis Electronics (Bedford, UK) and SMT Elektronik (Dresden, Germany). Cicor expects further organic growth from recently acquired and pending new business programs. To realize that growth, Cicor is doubling its manufacturing space in Thuan Anh City, Vietnam (close to Ho Chi Minh City) by acquiring a second factory near the existing site at an investment in the mid-single digit million CHF range. Additionally, Cicor targets the acquisition of further European EMS providers contributing to increase Cicors market share in its core regions and markets.
Contact
The Cicor Group is a globally active provider of full-cycle electronic solutions from research and development to manufacturing and supply chain management. Cicors approximately 2,200 employees at twelve locations in Europe and Asia are serving leaders from the medical, industrial and aerospace & defence industries. Cicor creates value to its customers through the combination of customer-specific development solutions, high-tech components, as well as electronic device manufacturing. The shares of Cicor Technologies Ltd. are traded at the SIX Swiss Exchange (CICN). For further information please visit the website www.cicor.com.
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Cicor Technologies Ltd
|c/o Cicor Management AG, Gebenloostraße 15
|9552 Bronschhofen
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41719137300
|Fax:
|+41719137301
|E-mail:
|info@cicor.com
|Internet:
|www.cicor.com
|ISIN:
|CH0008702190
|Valor:
|870219
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1450379
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1450379 27-Sep-2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!