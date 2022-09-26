|
26.09.2022 07:00:51
Cicor continues to grow and doubles its production capacity for high quality electronics in Vietnam
|
Cicor Technologies Ltd
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Bronschhofen, September 26, 2022 - Cicor Group (SIX Swiss Exchange: CICN) takes another important step in the implementation of its growth strategy: The production capacities in Thuan An City (Vietnam) are significantly expanded to serve the increased demand of existing and newly acquired customers.
As part of its strategy, Cicor has been pursuing organic growth for years, resulting in a robust pipeline of new business. For example, Cicor was recently appointed as the first strategic supplier for electronics manufacturing by a major industrial technology manufacturer in the DACH region, leading to additional business as from 2023.
Contact
Cicor Management AG
Media & Investor Relations
The Cicor Group is a globally active development and manufacturing partner with innovative technology solutions for the electronics industry. With about 2200 employees at twelve production sites, Cicor offers highly complex printed circuit boards, hybrid circuits and printed electronics as well as comprehensive electronic manufacturing services (EMS) including microelectronic assembly and plastic injection molding. Cicor sup-plies customized products and services from design to the finished product from one source. The shares of Cicor Technologies Ltd. are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (CICN). For further information please visit the website www.cicor.com.
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Cicor Technologies Ltd
|c/o Cicor Management AG, Gebenloostraße 15
|9552 Bronschhofen
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41719137300
|Fax:
|+41719137301
|E-mail:
|info@cicor.com
|Internet:
|www.cicor.com
|ISIN:
|CH0008702190
|Valor:
|870219
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1449443
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1449443 26.09.2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!