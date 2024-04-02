02.04.2024 07:00:20

Cicor has successfully completed the acquisition of TT Electronics IoT Solutions Ltd. and becomes the leading provider of high-end electronics in the UK

Cicor Technologies Ltd / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions
Cicor has successfully completed the acquisition of TT Electronics IoT Solutions Ltd. and becomes the leading provider of high-end electronics in the UK

02.04.2024 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Bronschhofen, April 2, 2024 - The Cicor Group (SIX Swiss Exchange: CICN) has successfully completed the acquisition of TT Electronics IoT Solutions Ltd. with three production sites in the UK and China.

The combination of the sites acquired from TT Electronics PLC with the Cicor companies Axis Electronics (integration 2021) and STS Defence (integration 2024), will create the new leader in the UK EMS market and in addition make Cicor a European market leader in the production of high-end electronics for aerospace and defence applications. With this transaction Cicor has taken another step forward in implementing its strategy to become the European leader in electronics manufacturing services for medical technology, industry, aerospace and defence.

TT Electronics IoT Solutions Ltd. employs more than 500 people at its sites in Hartlepool and Newport in the UK and Dongguan in China and has a total production area of around 25,000 square meters. In the last financial year, sales of GBP 70.2 million were achieved by the acquired entities with a mid-single-digit operating margin (adjusted EBITDA). Cicor expects that after completion of the integration process, the EBITDA margin of the acquired businesses will be raised to a level close to the rest of the Cicor Group. The acquired UK production sites provide the much-needed growth reserves for local production. The production site in Dongguan will be integrated into the Cicor Group's Asian production network.

Contact
Cicor Management AG
Gebenloostrasse 15
CH-9552 Bronschhofen


Media & Investor Relations
Phone +41 71 913 73 00
E-mail: media@cicor.com

The Cicor Group is a globally active provider of full-cycle electronic solutions from research and development to manufacturing and supply chain management. Cicor’s approximately 3,200 employees at 20 locations are serving leaders from the medical, industrial and aerospace & defence industries. Cicor creates value to its customers through the combination of customer-specific development solutions, high-tech components, as well as electronic device manufacturing. The shares of Cicor Technologies Ltd. are traded at the SIX Swiss Exchange (CICN). For further information, please visit the website www.cicor.com.


End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: Cicor Technologies Ltd
c/o Cicor Management AG, Gebenloostraße 15
9552 Bronschhofen
Switzerland
Phone: +41719137300
Fax: +41719137301
E-mail: info@cicor.com
Internet: www.cicor.com
ISIN: CH0008702190
Valor: 870219
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1870007

 
End of News EQS News Service

1870007  02.04.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1870007&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Cicor Technologies Ltd.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Cicor Technologies Ltd.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Cicor Technologies Ltd. 47,75 -8,35% Cicor Technologies Ltd.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX stabil erwartet -- DAX vorbörslich kaum verändert -- Asiens Börsen mit gemischten Vorzeichen
Anleger am heimischen Markt lassen es am Dienstag vorbörslich ruhig angehen. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegt sich vorbörslich kaum. Die Börsen in Asien notieren am Dienstag mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen