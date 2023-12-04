|
04.12.2023 07:00:29
Cicor presents financial mid-term targets at today's Capital Markets Event
|
Cicor Technologies Ltd / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Bronschhofen, December 4, 2023 – The Cicor Group (SIX Swiss Exchange: CICN) is publishing its financial mid-term targets for the next three to four years today and hosts its Capital Markets Event 2023 this evening in Zurich.
At the Capital Markets Event, Cicor will provide insights into its growth strategy, value creation through acquisitions, the contribution of operational excellence to achieving its mid-term targets and the strategic partnership with Clayens. The following financial mid-term targets will be presented today:
The Cicor Group is a globally active provider of full-cycle electronic solutions from research and development to manufacturing and supply chain management. Cicor’s approximately 2,500 employees at 15 locations are serving leaders from the medical, industrial and aerospace & defence industries. Cicor creates value to its customers through the combination of customer-specific development solutions, high-tech components, as well as electronic device manufacturing. The shares of Cicor Technologies Ltd. are traded at the SIX Swiss Exchange (CICN). For further information, please visit the website www.cicor.com.
