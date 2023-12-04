04.12.2023 07:00:29

Cicor presents financial mid-term targets at today's Capital Markets Event

Cicor presents financial mid-term targets at today's Capital Markets Event

Bronschhofen, December 4, 2023 – The Cicor Group (SIX Swiss Exchange: CICN) is publishing its financial mid-term targets for the next three to four years today and hosts its Capital Markets Event 2023 this evening in Zurich.

At the Capital Markets Event, Cicor will provide insights into its growth strategy, value creation through acquisitions, the contribution of operational excellence to achieving its mid-term targets and the strategic partnership with Clayens. The following financial mid-term targets will be presented today:

• Annual organic growth of 7-10%
• Sales of >CHF 600 million within 3 – 4 years
• Profitability of 7-10% (core EBIT) and 10-13% (EBITDA)
• Core return on invested capital (core ROIC) of >15%
• Debt leverage (net debt / EBITDA ratio) of <2.75
• Capital expenditure (CAPEX) of less than 3% of sales

Cicor is very well positioned. The company is benefiting from dynamic development in its focus markets of industry, medical technology, and aerospace and defence. Acquisitions will continue to play an important role in Cicor's strategy, as the company sees attractive opportunities in a highly fragmented market. The current mid-term guidance includes some moderate level of acquisitions. The effective level of inorganic growth may lead to revised financial mid-term targets. The payment of a dividend will be considered as soon as Cicor achieves a sustainable positive net cash flow.

The existing guidance for the current financial is confirmed: For 2023, Cicor expects sales of CHF 380-410 million and an operating result (EBITDA) of CHF 40-45 million.

All presentations from today's Capital Markets Event are available on Cicor's website.

Contact
Cicor Management AG
Gebenloostrasse 15
9552 Bronschhofen
Switzerland


Media & Investor Relations
Phone +41 71 913 73 00
Email: media@cicor.com

The Cicor Group is a globally active provider of full-cycle electronic solutions from research and development to manufacturing and supply chain management. Cicor’s approximately 2,500 employees at 15 locations are serving leaders from the medical, industrial and aerospace & defence industries. Cicor creates value to its customers through the combination of customer-specific development solutions, high-tech components, as well as electronic device manufacturing. The shares of Cicor Technologies Ltd. are traded at the SIX Swiss Exchange (CICN). For further information, please visit the website www.cicor.com.


End of Inside Information
Language: English
Company: Cicor Technologies Ltd
c/o Cicor Management AG, Gebenloostraße 15
9552 Bronschhofen
Switzerland
Phone: +41719137300
Fax: +41719137301
E-mail: info@cicor.com
Internet: www.cicor.com
ISIN: CH0008702190
Valor: 870219
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1787877

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1787877  04-Dec-2023 CET/CEST

