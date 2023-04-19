Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
19.04.2023 07:00:24

Cicor Technologies Ltd. Shareholders approve all proposals

Cicor Technologies Ltd / Key word(s): AGMEGM
Cicor Technologies Ltd. Shareholders approve all proposals

19-Apr-2023 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Bronschhofen, April 19, 2023 At yesterday's Annual General Meeting of Cicor Technologies Ltd. (SIX Swiss Exchange: CICN) in Boudry NE, the shareholders approved all proposals.

The Annual General Meeting approved the 2022 annual report, annual financial statements, consolidated financial statements and appropriation of the available earnings. It also granted discharge to the members of the Board of Directors and Group Management for the 2022 financial year. In addition, the Board of Directors total remuneration for the next term of office and the remuneration elements for the Group Management for the following financial year were approved. The amendments to the Articles of Association proposed by the Board of Directors were approved by the Annual General Meeting.

Daniel Frutig, Chairman of the Board of Directors, as well as the existing Board Members Norma Corio, Denise Koopmans and Konstantin Ryzhkov were re-elected by the Annual General Meeting. Daniel Frutig and Konstantin Ryzhkov were also confirmed as members of the Nomination and Compensation Committee.

Further, the independent proxy, Etude Athemis, Rue Jaquet-Droz 32, 2300 La Chaux-de-Fonds and the auditors of KPMG AG, Zurich, were appointed by the Annual General Assembly for a further year.

Contact

Cicor Management AG
Gebenloostrasse 15
9552 Bronschhofen
Switzerland

 

Media & Investor Relations
Phone +41 71 913 73 00
Email: media@cicor.com

The Cicor Group is a globally active provider of full-cycle electronic solutions from research and development to manufacturing and supply chain management. Cicors approximately 2,500 employees at 15 locations are serving leaders from the medical, industrial and aerospace & defence industries. Cicor creates value to its customers through the combination of customer-specific development solutions, high-tech components, as well as electronic device manufacturing. The shares of Cicor Technologies Ltd. are traded at the SIX Swiss Exchange (CICN). For further information, please visit the website www.cicor.com.


End of Inside Information
Language: English
Company: Cicor Technologies Ltd
c/o Cicor Management AG, Gebenloostraße 15
9552 Bronschhofen
Switzerland
Phone: +41719137300
Fax: +41719137301
E-mail: info@cicor.com
Internet: www.cicor.com
ISIN: CH0008702190
Valor: 870219
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1610941

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1610941  19-Apr-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1610941&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Cicor Technologies Ltd.mehr Nachrichten