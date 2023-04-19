Cicor Technologies Ltd. Shareholders approve all proposals

The Annual General Meeting approved the 2022 annual report, annual financial statements, consolidated financial statements and appropriation of the available earnings. It also granted discharge to the members of the Board of Directors and Group Management for the 2022 financial year. In addition, the Board of Directors total remuneration for the next term of office and the remuneration elements for the Group Management for the following financial year were approved. The amendments to the Articles of Association proposed by the Board of Directors were approved by the Annual General Meeting.

Daniel Frutig, Chairman of the Board of Directors, as well as the existing Board Members Norma Corio, Denise Koopmans and Konstantin Ryzhkov were re-elected by the Annual General Meeting. Daniel Frutig and Konstantin Ryzhkov were also confirmed as members of the Nomination and Compensation Committee.

Further, the independent proxy, Etude Athemis, Rue Jaquet-Droz 32, 2300 La Chaux-de-Fonds and the auditors of KPMG AG, Zurich, were appointed by the Annual General Assembly for a further year.