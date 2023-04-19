|
19.04.2023 07:00:24
Cicor Technologies Ltd. Shareholders approve all proposals
Cicor Technologies Ltd / Key word(s): AGMEGM
Bronschhofen, April 19, 2023 At yesterday's Annual General Meeting of Cicor Technologies Ltd. (SIX Swiss Exchange: CICN) in Boudry NE, the shareholders approved all proposals.
The Annual General Meeting approved the 2022 annual report, annual financial statements, consolidated financial statements and appropriation of the available earnings. It also granted discharge to the members of the Board of Directors and Group Management for the 2022 financial year. In addition, the Board of Directors total remuneration for the next term of office and the remuneration elements for the Group Management for the following financial year were approved. The amendments to the Articles of Association proposed by the Board of Directors were approved by the Annual General Meeting.
Daniel Frutig, Chairman of the Board of Directors, as well as the existing Board Members Norma Corio, Denise Koopmans and Konstantin Ryzhkov were re-elected by the Annual General Meeting. Daniel Frutig and Konstantin Ryzhkov were also confirmed as members of the Nomination and Compensation Committee.
Further, the independent proxy, Etude Athemis, Rue Jaquet-Droz 32, 2300 La Chaux-de-Fonds and the auditors of KPMG AG, Zurich, were appointed by the Annual General Assembly for a further year.
Contact
Cicor Management AG
Media & Investor Relations
The Cicor Group is a globally active provider of full-cycle electronic solutions from research and development to manufacturing and supply chain management. Cicors approximately 2,500 employees at 15 locations are serving leaders from the medical, industrial and aerospace & defence industries. Cicor creates value to its customers through the combination of customer-specific development solutions, high-tech components, as well as electronic device manufacturing. The shares of Cicor Technologies Ltd. are traded at the SIX Swiss Exchange (CICN). For further information, please visit the website www.cicor.com.
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Cicor Technologies Ltd
|c/o Cicor Management AG, Gebenloostraße 15
|9552 Bronschhofen
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41719137300
|Fax:
|+41719137301
|E-mail:
|info@cicor.com
|Internet:
|www.cicor.com
|ISIN:
|CH0008702190
|Valor:
|870219
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1610941
