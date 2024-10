Cigna And Humana Revive Early Merger Talks After Year-Long Pause As Medicare Cost Pressure Looms

In a significant development in the health insurance industry, Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) has reinitiated discussions to merge with Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM), potentially creating a giant in the sector.Talks, previously stalled over pricing disagreements, have resumed with a focus on a transformative consolidation that could reshape market dynamics.According to a Bloomberg report on Friday, the early talks about the merger would significantly expand Cigna’s footprint in Medicare Advantage alongside its commercial insurance prowess while leveraging Humana’s strong Medicare segment.Also: US Federal Trade Commission Sues CVS Health, Cigna, UnitedHealth’s ...Full story available on Benzinga.com Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Benzinga Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Benzinga