Cirrus Logic Reports First Quarter Revenue of $393.6 Million

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRUS) today posted on its website at investor.cirrus.com the quarterly Shareholder Letter that contains the complete financial results for the first quarter fiscal year 2023, which ended June 25, 2022, as well as the company’s current business outlook.

"Cirrus Logic delivered record revenue for the June quarter, above the high end of guidance, as component shipments into smartphones exceeded expectations, and we continued to benefit from strong demand for flagship devices,” said John Forsyth, Cirrus Logic president and chief executive officer. "We remain focused on delivering long-term growth through our investment in new technologies and high-performance mixed-signal products. With a compelling pipeline of low-power, low-latency signal processing components, we believe the company is well-positioned to drive content expansion opportunities in FY24 and beyond.”

Reported Financial Results – First Quarter FY23

Revenue of $393.6 million;

GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin of 51.5 percent;

GAAP operating expenses of $148.4 million and non-GAAP operating expenses of $119.5 million; and

GAAP earnings per share of $0.69 and non-GAAP earnings per share of $1.12.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial information is included in the tables accompanying this press release.

Business Outlook – Second Quarter FY23

Revenue is expected to range between $450 million and $490 million;

GAAP gross margin is forecasted to be between 49 percent and 51 percent; and

Combined GAAP R&D and SG&A expenses are anticipated to range between $154 million and $160 million, including approximately $20 million in stock-based compensation expense, $8 million in amortization of acquired intangibles, and $3 million in acquisition-related costs.

Share Repurchase Authorization

The company also announced that its Board of Directors recently authorized the repurchase of up to an additional $500 million of the company's common stock, in addition to the $136.1 million remaining from the Board’s previous share repurchase authorization in January 2021. The repurchases will be funded from working capital and anticipated cash flow from operations and may occur from time to time depending on a variety of factors, including general market and economic conditions and other corporate considerations. Repurchases may also be affected through open market purchases, 10b5-1 plans, or other means. The share repurchase program is designed to comply with all applicable securities laws and may be suspended or discontinued at any time without notice.

Cirrus Logic will host a live Q&A session at 5 p.m. EDT today to discuss its financial results and business outlook. Participants may listen to the conference call on the investor relations website at investor.cirrus.com. A replay of the webcast can be accessed on the Cirrus Logic website approximately two hours following its completion, or by calling (647) 362-9199, or toll-free at (800) 770-2030 (Access Code: 9542479).

Cirrus Logic, Inc.

Cirrus Logic is a leader in low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions that create innovative user experiences for the world’s top mobile and consumer applications. With headquarters in Austin, Texas, Cirrus Logic is recognized globally for its award-winning corporate culture.

Cirrus Logic, Cirrus and the Cirrus Logic logo are registered trademarks of Cirrus Logic, Inc. All other company or product names noted herein may be trademarks of their respective holders.

Use of non-GAAP Financial Information

To supplement Cirrus Logic's financial statements presented on a GAAP basis, the company has provided non-GAAP financial information, including non-GAAP net income, diluted earnings per share, operating income and profit, operating expenses, gross margin and profit, tax expense, tax expense impact on earnings per share, effective tax rate, free cash flow, and free cash flow margin. A reconciliation of the adjustments to GAAP results is included in the tables below. Non-GAAP financial information is not meant as a substitute for GAAP results but is included because management believes such information is useful to our investors for informational and comparative purposes. In addition, certain non-GAAP financial information is used internally by management to evaluate and manage the company. The non-GAAP financial information used by Cirrus Logic may differ from that used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, the results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Safe Harbor Statement

Except for historical information contained herein, the matters set forth in this news release contain forward-looking statements including our statements about our ability to deliver long-term growth through investment in new technologies and high-performance mixed-signal products, drive content expansion opportunities in FY24 and beyond, and our estimates for the second quarter fiscal year 2023 revenue, gross margin, combined research and development and selling, general and administrative expense levels, stock compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangibles and acquisition-related costs. In some cases, forward-looking statements are identified by words such as "expect,” "anticipate,” "target,” "project,” "believe,” "goals,” "opportunity,” "estimates,” "intend,” and variations of these types of words and similar expressions. In addition, any statements that refer to our plans, expectations, strategies, or other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, estimates, and assumptions and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, and readers should not place undue reliance on such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: the effects of the global COVID-19 outbreak and the measures taken to limit the spread of COVID-19, including any disruptions to our business that could result from measures to contain the outbreak that may be taken by governmental authorities in the jurisdictions in which we and our supply chain operate; the susceptibility of the markets we address to economic downturns, including as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak and the actions taken to mitigate the spread of COVID-19; increased industry-wide capacity constraints that may impact our ability to meet current customer demand, which could cause an unanticipated decline in our sales and damage our existing customer relationships and our ability to establish new customer relationships; the potential for increased prices due to capacity constraints in our supply chain, which, if we are unable to increase our selling price to our customers, could result in lower revenues and margins that could adversely affect our financial results; recent significant increases in inflation in the U.S. and overseas; the level and timing of orders and shipments during the second quarter of fiscal year 2023, customer cancellations of orders, or the failure to place orders consistent with forecasts, along with the risk factors listed in our Form 10-K for the year ended March 26, 2022 and in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at www.sec.gov. The foregoing information concerning our business outlook represents our outlook as of the date of this news release, and we expressly disclaim any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new developments or otherwise.

Summary financial data follows:

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share data; unaudited) Three Months Ended Jun. 25, Mar. 26, Jun. 26, 2022 2022 2021 Q1'23 Q4'22 Q1'22 Audio $ 254,496 $ 327,099 $ 217,355 High-Performance Mixed-Signal 139,143 162,873 59,898 Net sales 393,639 489,972 277,253 Cost of sales 191,005 231,243 137,307 Gross profit 202,634 258,729 139,946 Gross margin 51.5 % 52.8 % 50.5 % Research and development 109,716 111,394 85,696 Selling, general and administrative 38,642 39,470 35,147 Total operating expenses 148,358 150,864 120,843 Income from operations 54,276 107,865 19,103 Interest income (expense) 305 (103 ) 761 Other income (expense) 506 180 (242 ) Income before income taxes 55,087 107,942 19,622 Provision for income taxes 15,380 11,528 2,413 Net income $ 39,707 $ 96,414 $ 17,209 Basic earnings per share: $ 0.71 $ 1.69 $ 0.30 Diluted earnings per share: $ 0.69 $ 1.64 $ 0.29 Weighted average number of shares: Basic 56,277 56,993 57,582 Diluted 57,804 58,625 59,513 Prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles

RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION (in thousands, except per share data; unaudited) (not prepared in accordance with GAAP) Non-GAAP financial information is not meant as a substitute for GAAP results, but is included because management believes such information is useful to our investors for informational and comparative purposes. In addition, certain non-GAAP financial information is used internally by management to evaluate and manage the company. As a note, the non-GAAP financial information used by Cirrus Logic may differ from that used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, the results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Three Months Ended Jun. 25, Mar. 26, Jun. 26, 2022 2022 2021 Net Income Reconciliation Q1'23 Q4'22 Q1'22 GAAP Net Income $ 39,707 $ 96,414 $ 17,209 Amortization of acquisition intangibles 7,835 7,882 2,998 Stock-based compensation expense 18,138 17,024 14,984 Acquisition-related costs 3,164 3,164 - Adjustment to income taxes (4,300 ) (6,778 ) (2,949 ) Non-GAAP Net Income $ 64,544 $ 117,706 $ 32,242 Earnings Per Share Reconciliation GAAP Diluted earnings per share $ 0.69 $ 1.64 $ 0.29 Effect of Amortization of acquisition intangibles 0.14 0.14 0.05 Effect of Stock-based compensation expense 0.31 0.29 0.25 Effect of Acquisition-related costs 0.05 0.05 - Effect of Adjustment to income taxes (0.07 ) (0.11 ) (0.05 ) Non-GAAP Diluted earnings per share $ 1.12 $ 2.01 $ 0.54 Operating Income Reconciliation GAAP Operating Income $ 54,276 $ 107,865 $ 19,103 GAAP Operating Profit 13.8 % 22.0 % 6.9 % Amortization of acquisition intangibles 7,835 7,882 2,998 Stock-based compensation expense - COGS 277 261 246 Stock-based compensation expense - R&D 12,592 11,786 9,612 Stock-based compensation expense - SG&A 5,269 4,977 5,126 Acquisition-related costs 3,164 3,164 - Non-GAAP Operating Income $ 83,413 $ 135,935 $ 37,085 Non-GAAP Operating Profit 21.2 % 27.7 % 13.4 % Operating Expense Reconciliation GAAP Operating Expenses $ 148,358 $ 150,864 $ 120,843 Amortization of acquisition intangibles (7,835 ) (7,882 ) (2,998 ) Stock-based compensation expense - R&D (12,592 ) (11,786 ) (9,612 ) Stock-based compensation expense - SG&A (5,269 ) (4,977 ) (5,126 ) Acquisition-related costs (3,164 ) (3,164 ) - Non-GAAP Operating Expenses $ 119,498 $ 123,055 $ 103,107 Gross Margin/Profit Reconciliation GAAP Gross Profit $ 202,634 $ 258,729 $ 139,946 GAAP Gross Margin 51.5 % 52.8 % 50.5 % Stock-based compensation expense - COGS 277 261 246 Non-GAAP Gross Profit $ 202,911 $ 258,990 $ 140,192 Non-GAAP Gross Margin 51.5 % 52.9 % 50.6 % Effective Tax Rate Reconciliation GAAP Tax Expense $ 15,380 $ 11,528 $ 2,413 GAAP Effective Tax Rate 27.9 % 10.7 % 12.3 % Adjustments to income taxes 4,300 6,778 2,949 Non-GAAP Tax Expense $ 19,680 $ 18,306 $ 5,362 Non-GAAP Effective Tax Rate 23.4 % 13.5 % 14.3 % Tax Impact to EPS Reconciliation GAAP Tax Expense $ 0.27 $ 0.20 $ 0.04 Adjustments to income taxes 0.07 0.11 0.05 Non-GAAP Tax Expense $ 0.34 $ 0.31 $ 0.09

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEET (in thousands; unaudited) Jun. 25, Mar. 26, Jun. 26, 2022 2022 2021 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 379,335 $ 369,814 $ 385,127 Marketable securities 18,397 10,601 60,503 Accounts receivable, net 206,272 240,264 136,534 Inventories 174,370 138,436 192,722 Other current assets 82,634 80,900 64,458 Total current Assets 861,008 840,015 839,344 Long-term marketable securities 55,965 63,749 311,643 Right-of-use lease assets 168,680 171,003 131,446 Property and equipment, net 157,165 157,077 158,451 Intangibles, net 149,984 158,145 18,429 Goodwill 435,936 435,791 287,518 Deferred tax asset 16,928 11,068 19,482 Long-term prepaid wafers 195,000 195,000 - Other assets 65,236 91,552 47,693 Total assets $ 2,105,902 $ 2,123,400 $ 1,814,006 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 121,451 $ 115,417 $ 95,232 Accrued salaries and benefits 41,026 65,261 37,220 Lease liability 13,988 14,680 14,662 Acquisition-related liabilities 30,964 30,964 - Other accrued liabilities 45,167 38,461 39,387 Total current liabilities 252,596 264,783 186,501 Non-current lease liability 159,344 163,162 126,442 Non-current income taxes 73,735 73,383 64,245 Long-term acquisition-related liabilities 11,856 8,692 - Other long-term liabilities 9,184 13,563 30,087 Stockholders' equity: Capital stock 1,596,684 1,578,427 1,514,549 Accumulated earnings (deficit) 5,894 23,435 (109,754 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (3,391 ) (2,045 ) 1,936 Total stockholders' equity 1,599,187 1,599,817 1,406,731 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,105,902 $ 2,123,400 $ 1,814,006 Prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands; unaudited) Three Months Ended Jun. 25, Jun. 26, 2022 2021 Q1'23 Q1'22 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 39,707 $ 17,209 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 16,515 11,898 Stock-based compensation expense 18,138 14,985 Deferred income taxes (5,860 ) (9,270 ) Loss on retirement or write-off of long-lived assets 292 - Other non-cash charges 99 108 Net change in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 33,992 (27,822 ) Inventories (35,934 ) (19,459 ) Other assets 549 (6,457 ) Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities (20,327 ) (21,740 ) Income taxes payable 24,030 13,752 Acquisition-related liabilities 3,164 - Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 74,365 (26,796 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Maturities and sales of available-for-sale marketable securities 4,694 49,158 Purchases of available-for-sale marketable securities (5,186 ) (53,969 ) Purchases of property, equipment and software (6,776 ) (10,835 ) Investments in technology (448 ) (1,068 ) Net cash used in investing activities (7,716 ) (16,714 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Issuance of common stock, net of shares withheld for taxes 120 746 Repurchase of stock to satisfy employee tax withholding obligations (866 ) (1,772 ) Repurchase and retirement of common stock (56,382 ) (12,501 ) Net cash used in financing activities (57,128 ) (13,527 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 9,521 (57,037 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 369,814 442,164 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 379,335 $ 385,127 Prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles

RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION (in thousands; unaudited) Free cash flow, a non-GAAP financial measure, is GAAP cash flow from operations (or cash provided by (used in) operating activities) less capital expenditures. Capital expenditures include purchases of property, equipment and software as well as investments in technology, as presented within our GAAP Consolidated Condensed Statement of Cash Flows. Free cash flow margin represents free cash flow divided by revenue. Twelve Months Ended Three Months Ended Jun. 25, Jun. 25, Mar. 26, Dec. 25, Sep. 25, 2022 2022 2022 2021 2021 Q1'23 Q1'23 Q4'22 Q3'22 Q2'22 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (GAAP) $ 225,914 $ 74,365 $ 258,231 $ (135,855 ) $ 29,173 Capital expenditures (25,331 ) (7,224 ) (8,456 ) (3,724 ) (5,927 ) Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) $ 200,583 $ 67,141 $ 249,775 $ (139,579 ) $ 23,246 Cash Flow from Operations as a Percentage of Revenue (GAAP) 12 % 19 % 53 % -25 % 6 % Free Cash Flow Margin (Non-GAAP) 11 % 17 % 51 % -25 % 5 %

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220802005447/en/