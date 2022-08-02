|
02.08.2022 22:00:00
Cirrus Logic Reports First Quarter Revenue of $393.6 Million
Cirrus Logic, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRUS) today posted on its website at investor.cirrus.com the quarterly Shareholder Letter that contains the complete financial results for the first quarter fiscal year 2023, which ended June 25, 2022, as well as the company’s current business outlook.
"Cirrus Logic delivered record revenue for the June quarter, above the high end of guidance, as component shipments into smartphones exceeded expectations, and we continued to benefit from strong demand for flagship devices,” said John Forsyth, Cirrus Logic president and chief executive officer. "We remain focused on delivering long-term growth through our investment in new technologies and high-performance mixed-signal products. With a compelling pipeline of low-power, low-latency signal processing components, we believe the company is well-positioned to drive content expansion opportunities in FY24 and beyond.”
Reported Financial Results – First Quarter FY23
- Revenue of $393.6 million;
- GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin of 51.5 percent;
- GAAP operating expenses of $148.4 million and non-GAAP operating expenses of $119.5 million; and
- GAAP earnings per share of $0.69 and non-GAAP earnings per share of $1.12.
A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial information is included in the tables accompanying this press release.
Business Outlook – Second Quarter FY23
- Revenue is expected to range between $450 million and $490 million;
- GAAP gross margin is forecasted to be between 49 percent and 51 percent; and
- Combined GAAP R&D and SG&A expenses are anticipated to range between $154 million and $160 million, including approximately $20 million in stock-based compensation expense, $8 million in amortization of acquired intangibles, and $3 million in acquisition-related costs.
Share Repurchase Authorization
The company also announced that its Board of Directors recently authorized the repurchase of up to an additional $500 million of the company's common stock, in addition to the $136.1 million remaining from the Board’s previous share repurchase authorization in January 2021. The repurchases will be funded from working capital and anticipated cash flow from operations and may occur from time to time depending on a variety of factors, including general market and economic conditions and other corporate considerations. Repurchases may also be affected through open market purchases, 10b5-1 plans, or other means. The share repurchase program is designed to comply with all applicable securities laws and may be suspended or discontinued at any time without notice.
Cirrus Logic will host a live Q&A session at 5 p.m. EDT today to discuss its financial results and business outlook. Participants may listen to the conference call on the investor relations website at investor.cirrus.com. A replay of the webcast can be accessed on the Cirrus Logic website approximately two hours following its completion, or by calling (647) 362-9199, or toll-free at (800) 770-2030 (Access Code: 9542479).
Cirrus Logic, Inc.
Cirrus Logic is a leader in low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions that create innovative user experiences for the world’s top mobile and consumer applications. With headquarters in Austin, Texas, Cirrus Logic is recognized globally for its award-winning corporate culture.
Cirrus Logic, Cirrus and the Cirrus Logic logo are registered trademarks of Cirrus Logic, Inc. All other company or product names noted herein may be trademarks of their respective holders.
Use of non-GAAP Financial Information
To supplement Cirrus Logic's financial statements presented on a GAAP basis, the company has provided non-GAAP financial information, including non-GAAP net income, diluted earnings per share, operating income and profit, operating expenses, gross margin and profit, tax expense, tax expense impact on earnings per share, effective tax rate, free cash flow, and free cash flow margin. A reconciliation of the adjustments to GAAP results is included in the tables below. Non-GAAP financial information is not meant as a substitute for GAAP results but is included because management believes such information is useful to our investors for informational and comparative purposes. In addition, certain non-GAAP financial information is used internally by management to evaluate and manage the company. The non-GAAP financial information used by Cirrus Logic may differ from that used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, the results prepared in accordance with GAAP.
Safe Harbor Statement
Except for historical information contained herein, the matters set forth in this news release contain forward-looking statements including our statements about our ability to deliver long-term growth through investment in new technologies and high-performance mixed-signal products, drive content expansion opportunities in FY24 and beyond, and our estimates for the second quarter fiscal year 2023 revenue, gross margin, combined research and development and selling, general and administrative expense levels, stock compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangibles and acquisition-related costs. In some cases, forward-looking statements are identified by words such as "expect,” "anticipate,” "target,” "project,” "believe,” "goals,” "opportunity,” "estimates,” "intend,” and variations of these types of words and similar expressions. In addition, any statements that refer to our plans, expectations, strategies, or other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, estimates, and assumptions and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, and readers should not place undue reliance on such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: the effects of the global COVID-19 outbreak and the measures taken to limit the spread of COVID-19, including any disruptions to our business that could result from measures to contain the outbreak that may be taken by governmental authorities in the jurisdictions in which we and our supply chain operate; the susceptibility of the markets we address to economic downturns, including as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak and the actions taken to mitigate the spread of COVID-19; increased industry-wide capacity constraints that may impact our ability to meet current customer demand, which could cause an unanticipated decline in our sales and damage our existing customer relationships and our ability to establish new customer relationships; the potential for increased prices due to capacity constraints in our supply chain, which, if we are unable to increase our selling price to our customers, could result in lower revenues and margins that could adversely affect our financial results; recent significant increases in inflation in the U.S. and overseas; the level and timing of orders and shipments during the second quarter of fiscal year 2023, customer cancellations of orders, or the failure to place orders consistent with forecasts, along with the risk factors listed in our Form 10-K for the year ended March 26, 2022 and in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at www.sec.gov. The foregoing information concerning our business outlook represents our outlook as of the date of this news release, and we expressly disclaim any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new developments or otherwise.
Summary financial data follows:
|CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS
|(in thousands, except per share data; unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Jun. 25,
|Mar. 26,
|Jun. 26,
|
2022
|
2022
|
2021
|Q1'23
|Q4'22
|Q1'22
|Audio
|
$
|
254,496
|
|
$
|
327,099
|
|
$
|
217,355
|
|High-Performance Mixed-Signal
|
|
139,143
|
|
|
162,873
|
|
|
59,898
|
|Net sales
|
|
393,639
|
|
|
489,972
|
|
|
277,253
|
|Cost of sales
|
|
191,005
|
|
|
231,243
|
|
|
137,307
|
|Gross profit
|
|
202,634
|
|
|
258,729
|
|
|
139,946
|
|Gross margin
|
|
51.5
|
%
|
|
52.8
|
%
|
|
50.5
|
%
|Research and development
|
|
109,716
|
|
|
111,394
|
|
|
85,696
|
|Selling, general and administrative
|
|
38,642
|
|
|
39,470
|
|
|
35,147
|
|Total operating expenses
|
|
148,358
|
|
|
150,864
|
|
|
120,843
|
|Income from operations
|
|
54,276
|
|
|
107,865
|
|
|
19,103
|
|Interest income (expense)
|
|
305
|
|
|
(103
|
)
|
|
761
|
|Other income (expense)
|
|
506
|
|
|
180
|
|
|
(242
|
)
|Income before income taxes
|
|
55,087
|
|
|
107,942
|
|
|
19,622
|
|Provision for income taxes
|
|
15,380
|
|
|
11,528
|
|
|
2,413
|
|Net income
|
$
|
39,707
|
|
$
|
96,414
|
|
$
|
17,209
|
|Basic earnings per share:
|
$
|
0.71
|
|
$
|
1.69
|
|
$
|
0.30
|
|Diluted earnings per share:
|
$
|
0.69
|
|
$
|
1.64
|
|
$
|
0.29
|
|Weighted average number of shares:
|Basic
|
|
56,277
|
|
|
56,993
|
|
|
57,582
|
|Diluted
|
|
57,804
|
|
|
58,625
|
|
|
59,513
|
|Prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles
|RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION
|(in thousands, except per share data; unaudited)
|(not prepared in accordance with GAAP)
|Non-GAAP financial information is not meant as a substitute for GAAP results, but is included because management believes such information is useful to our investors for informational and comparative purposes. In addition, certain non-GAAP financial information is used internally by management to evaluate and manage the company. As a note, the non-GAAP financial information used by Cirrus Logic may differ from that used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, the results prepared in accordance with GAAP.
|Three Months Ended
|Jun. 25,
|Mar. 26,
|Jun. 26,
|
2022
|
2022
|
2021
|Net Income Reconciliation
|Q1'23
|Q4'22
|Q1'22
|GAAP Net Income
|
$
|
39,707
|
|
$
|
96,414
|
|
$
|
17,209
|
|Amortization of acquisition intangibles
|
|
7,835
|
|
|
7,882
|
|
|
2,998
|
|Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
18,138
|
|
|
17,024
|
|
|
14,984
|
|Acquisition-related costs
|
|
3,164
|
|
|
3,164
|
|
|
-
|
|Adjustment to income taxes
|
|
(4,300
|
)
|
|
(6,778
|
)
|
|
(2,949
|
)
|Non-GAAP Net Income
|
$
|
64,544
|
|
$
|
117,706
|
|
$
|
32,242
|
|Earnings Per Share Reconciliation
|GAAP Diluted earnings per share
|
$
|
0.69
|
|
$
|
1.64
|
|
$
|
0.29
|
|Effect of Amortization of acquisition intangibles
|
|
0.14
|
|
|
0.14
|
|
|
0.05
|
|Effect of Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
0.31
|
|
|
0.29
|
|
|
0.25
|
|Effect of Acquisition-related costs
|
|
0.05
|
|
|
0.05
|
|
|
-
|
|Effect of Adjustment to income taxes
|
|
(0.07
|
)
|
|
(0.11
|
)
|
|
(0.05
|
)
|Non-GAAP Diluted earnings per share
|
$
|
1.12
|
|
$
|
2.01
|
|
$
|
0.54
|
|Operating Income Reconciliation
|GAAP Operating Income
|
$
|
54,276
|
|
$
|
107,865
|
|
$
|
19,103
|
|GAAP Operating Profit
|
|
13.8
|
%
|
|
22.0
|
%
|
|
6.9
|
%
|Amortization of acquisition intangibles
|
|
7,835
|
|
|
7,882
|
|
|
2,998
|
|Stock-based compensation expense - COGS
|
|
277
|
|
|
261
|
|
|
246
|
|Stock-based compensation expense - R&D
|
|
12,592
|
|
|
11,786
|
|
|
9,612
|
|Stock-based compensation expense - SG&A
|
|
5,269
|
|
|
4,977
|
|
|
5,126
|
|Acquisition-related costs
|
|
3,164
|
|
|
3,164
|
|
|
-
|
|Non-GAAP Operating Income
|
$
|
83,413
|
|
$
|
135,935
|
|
$
|
37,085
|
|Non-GAAP Operating Profit
|
|
21.2
|
%
|
|
27.7
|
%
|
|
13.4
|
%
|Operating Expense Reconciliation
|GAAP Operating Expenses
|
$
|
148,358
|
|
$
|
150,864
|
|
$
|
120,843
|
|Amortization of acquisition intangibles
|
|
(7,835
|
)
|
|
(7,882
|
)
|
|
(2,998
|
)
|Stock-based compensation expense - R&D
|
|
(12,592
|
)
|
|
(11,786
|
)
|
|
(9,612
|
)
|Stock-based compensation expense - SG&A
|
|
(5,269
|
)
|
|
(4,977
|
)
|
|
(5,126
|
)
|Acquisition-related costs
|
|
(3,164
|
)
|
|
(3,164
|
)
|
|
-
|
|Non-GAAP Operating Expenses
|
$
|
119,498
|
|
$
|
123,055
|
|
$
|
103,107
|
|Gross Margin/Profit Reconciliation
|GAAP Gross Profit
|
$
|
202,634
|
|
$
|
258,729
|
|
$
|
139,946
|
|GAAP Gross Margin
|
|
51.5
|
%
|
|
52.8
|
%
|
|
50.5
|
%
|Stock-based compensation expense - COGS
|
|
277
|
|
|
261
|
|
|
246
|
|Non-GAAP Gross Profit
|
$
|
202,911
|
|
$
|
258,990
|
|
$
|
140,192
|
|Non-GAAP Gross Margin
|
|
51.5
|
%
|
|
52.9
|
%
|
|
50.6
|
%
|Effective Tax Rate Reconciliation
|GAAP Tax Expense
|
$
|
15,380
|
|
$
|
11,528
|
|
$
|
2,413
|
|GAAP Effective Tax Rate
|
|
27.9
|
%
|
|
10.7
|
%
|
|
12.3
|
%
|Adjustments to income taxes
|
|
4,300
|
|
|
6,778
|
|
|
2,949
|
|Non-GAAP Tax Expense
|
$
|
19,680
|
|
$
|
18,306
|
|
$
|
5,362
|
|Non-GAAP Effective Tax Rate
|
|
23.4
|
%
|
|
13.5
|
%
|
|
14.3
|
%
|Tax Impact to EPS Reconciliation
|GAAP Tax Expense
|
$
|
0.27
|
|
$
|
0.20
|
|
$
|
0.04
|
|Adjustments to income taxes
|
|
0.07
|
|
|
0.11
|
|
|
0.05
|
|Non-GAAP Tax Expense
|
$
|
0.34
|
|
$
|
0.31
|
|
$
|
0.09
|
|CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEET
|(in thousands; unaudited)
|Jun. 25,
|Mar. 26,
|Jun. 26,
|
2022
|
2022
|
2021
|ASSETS
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
379,335
|
|
$
|
369,814
|
|
$
|
385,127
|
|Marketable securities
|
|
18,397
|
|
|
10,601
|
|
|
60,503
|
|Accounts receivable, net
|
|
206,272
|
|
|
240,264
|
|
|
136,534
|
|Inventories
|
|
174,370
|
|
|
138,436
|
|
|
192,722
|
|Other current assets
|
|
82,634
|
|
|
80,900
|
|
|
64,458
|
|Total current Assets
|
|
861,008
|
|
|
840,015
|
|
|
839,344
|
|Long-term marketable securities
|
|
55,965
|
|
|
63,749
|
|
|
311,643
|
|Right-of-use lease assets
|
|
168,680
|
|
|
171,003
|
|
|
131,446
|
|Property and equipment, net
|
|
157,165
|
|
|
157,077
|
|
|
158,451
|
|Intangibles, net
|
|
149,984
|
|
|
158,145
|
|
|
18,429
|
|Goodwill
|
|
435,936
|
|
|
435,791
|
|
|
287,518
|
|Deferred tax asset
|
|
16,928
|
|
|
11,068
|
|
|
19,482
|
|Long-term prepaid wafers
|
|
195,000
|
|
|
195,000
|
|
|
-
|
|Other assets
|
|
65,236
|
|
|
91,552
|
|
|
47,693
|
|Total assets
|
$
|
2,105,902
|
|
$
|
2,123,400
|
|
$
|
1,814,006
|
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable
|
$
|
121,451
|
|
$
|
115,417
|
|
$
|
95,232
|
|Accrued salaries and benefits
|
|
41,026
|
|
|
65,261
|
|
|
37,220
|
|Lease liability
|
|
13,988
|
|
|
14,680
|
|
|
14,662
|
|Acquisition-related liabilities
|
|
30,964
|
|
|
30,964
|
|
|
-
|
|Other accrued liabilities
|
|
45,167
|
|
|
38,461
|
|
|
39,387
|
|Total current liabilities
|
|
252,596
|
|
|
264,783
|
|
|
186,501
|
|Non-current lease liability
|
|
159,344
|
|
|
163,162
|
|
|
126,442
|
|Non-current income taxes
|
|
73,735
|
|
|
73,383
|
|
|
64,245
|
|Long-term acquisition-related liabilities
|
|
11,856
|
|
|
8,692
|
|
|
-
|
|Other long-term liabilities
|
|
9,184
|
|
|
13,563
|
|
|
30,087
|
|Stockholders' equity:
|Capital stock
|
|
1,596,684
|
|
|
1,578,427
|
|
|
1,514,549
|
|Accumulated earnings (deficit)
|
|
5,894
|
|
|
23,435
|
|
|
(109,754
|
)
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|
|
(3,391
|
)
|
|
(2,045
|
)
|
|
1,936
|
|Total stockholders' equity
|
|
1,599,187
|
|
|
1,599,817
|
|
|
1,406,731
|
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$
|
2,105,902
|
|
$
|
2,123,400
|
|
$
|
1,814,006
|
|Prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles
|CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
|(in thousands; unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Jun. 25,
|Jun. 26,
|
2022
|
2021
|Q1'23
|Q1'22
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net income
|
$
|
39,707
|
|
$
|
17,209
|
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|
|
16,515
|
|
|
11,898
|
|Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
18,138
|
|
|
14,985
|
|Deferred income taxes
|
|
(5,860
|
)
|
|
(9,270
|
)
|Loss on retirement or write-off of long-lived assets
|
|
292
|
|
|
-
|
|Other non-cash charges
|
|
99
|
|
|
108
|
|Net change in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable, net
|
|
33,992
|
|
|
(27,822
|
)
|Inventories
|
|
(35,934
|
)
|
|
(19,459
|
)
|Other assets
|
|
549
|
|
|
(6,457
|
)
|Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities
|
|
(20,327
|
)
|
|
(21,740
|
)
|Income taxes payable
|
|
24,030
|
|
|
13,752
|
|Acquisition-related liabilities
|
|
3,164
|
|
|
-
|
|Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|
|
74,365
|
|
|
(26,796
|
)
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Maturities and sales of available-for-sale marketable securities
|
|
4,694
|
|
|
49,158
|
|Purchases of available-for-sale marketable securities
|
|
(5,186
|
)
|
|
(53,969
|
)
|Purchases of property, equipment and software
|
|
(6,776
|
)
|
|
(10,835
|
)
|Investments in technology
|
|
(448
|
)
|
|
(1,068
|
)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
(7,716
|
)
|
|
(16,714
|
)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Issuance of common stock, net of shares withheld for taxes
|
|
120
|
|
|
746
|
|Repurchase of stock to satisfy employee tax withholding obligations
|
|
(866
|
)
|
|
(1,772
|
)
|Repurchase and retirement of common stock
|
|
(56,382
|
)
|
|
(12,501
|
)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|
|
(57,128
|
)
|
|
(13,527
|
)
|Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
9,521
|
|
|
(57,037
|
)
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|
|
369,814
|
|
|
442,164
|
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|
$
|
379,335
|
|
$
|
385,127
|
|Prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles
|RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION
|(in thousands; unaudited)
|Free cash flow, a non-GAAP financial measure, is GAAP cash flow from operations (or cash provided by (used in) operating activities) less capital expenditures. Capital expenditures include purchases of property, equipment and software as well as investments in technology, as presented within our GAAP Consolidated Condensed Statement of Cash Flows. Free cash flow margin represents free cash flow divided by revenue.
|
Twelve Months Ended
|Three Months Ended
|Jun. 25,
|Jun. 25,
|Mar. 26,
|Dec. 25,
|Sep. 25,
|
2022
|
2022
|
2022
|
2021
|
2021
|Q1'23
|Q1'23
|Q4'22
|Q3'22
|Q2'22
|Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (GAAP)
|
$
|
225,914
|
|
$
|
74,365
|
|
$
|
258,231
|
|
$
|
(135,855
|
)
|
$
|
29,173
|
|Capital expenditures
|
|
(25,331
|
)
|
|
(7,224
|
)
|
|
(8,456
|
)
|
|
(3,724
|
)
|
|
(5,927
|
)
|Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP)
|
$
|
200,583
|
|
$
|
67,141
|
|
$
|
249,775
|
|
$
|
(139,579
|
)
|
$
|
23,246
|
|Cash Flow from Operations as a Percentage of Revenue (GAAP)
|
|
12
|
%
|
|
19
|
%
|
|
53
|
%
|
|
-25
|
%
|
|
6
|
%
|Free Cash Flow Margin (Non-GAAP)
|
|
11
|
%
|
|
17
|
%
|
|
51
|
%
|
|
-25
|
%
|
|
5
|
%
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220802005447/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Cirrus Logic Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
01.08.22
|Ausblick: Cirrus Logic legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
|
18.07.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Cirrus Logic gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
02.05.22
|Ausblick: Cirrus Logic vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Cirrus Logic Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Cirrus Logic Inc.
|80,48
|-0,59%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerKonflikt um Taiwan belastet Dienstagshandel: US-Börsen schwächer -- ATX schlussendlich mit Verlusten -- DAX notierte letztlich schwächer -- Asiens Börsen schließen tiefer
Anleger in Wien zeigten sich am Dienstag verunsichert. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt dominierten die Verkäufer. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich auf rotem Terrain. Die Märkte in Asien gaben im Dienstagshandel letztlich nach.