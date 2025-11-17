City Developments Aktie

WKN: 769084 / ISIN: US1777973058

17.11.2025 19:17:09

City Developments Posts Steady Q3 Performance With Strong Sales Momentum

(RTTNews) - City Developments Limited (CDEVY) on Monday reported a stable third quarter, driven by resilient property sales and strong occupancies across its investment portfolio.

Due to strong real estate sales and strong occupancy rates throughout its investment portfolio, City Developments Limited reported a stable third quarter of 2025.

Strong demand at The Orie helped the Group sell 88 units in Singapore for $313.2 million, while year-to-date sales have reached 990 units for $2.5 billion. More than 700 Executive Condominium units will be added to its pipeline through new land acquisitions.

Singapore's office and retail buildings continued to be highly occupied, but hotel performance was uneven, with gains in Europe and Australasia offsetting weakness in Asia.

CDEVY is currently trading at $5.79, up $0.06 or 1.05 percent on the OTC Markets.

