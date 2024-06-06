Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP] ("Knightscope” or the "Company”), an innovator in robotics and artificial intelligence ("AI”) technologies focused on public safety, today announces a new contract for a half dozen K1 Hemisphere Autonomous Security Robots ("ASRs”) going to the City of Phenix, Alabama. Additionally, a property owner in Nashville, Tennessee, has renewed its contract for their K5 ASR that has been patrolling a parking structure for the past two years.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240606140762/en/

City of Phenix, AL Signs Contract for 6 K1 Hemispheres (Graphic: Business Wire)

Knightscope is improving public safety at the places people live, work study and visit. For many businesses, schools, shopping centers, hospitals, parking lots and garages across America, Knightscope solutions have significantly reduced non-violent crime while deterring unwanted behaviors. Further, digital evidence through detections, video and audio recordings delivers the actionable intelligence needed to investigate crimes. With almost 3 million hours of operation nationwide, Knightscope ASRs have successfully deterred vehicle break-ins, trespassing/loitering, vagrancy, vandalism, thefts and assaults from commercial properties, keeping citizens and visitors safer while enjoying the quality of life provided by the cities in which they are deployed.

The K1 Hemisphere is an efficient and affordable entry point into deploying Knightscope’s technologies. The Hemisphere is easily mounted to a variety of surfaces or objects and has 3 cameras that provide up to 210-degrees of eye-level, high-definition video, a strobe light, automatic license plate recognition, [optional] facial recognition, automated broadcast announcements, and an intercom running on a wired or fully encrypted wireless network. Two Hemispheres can also be placed back-to-back for a 360-degree view.

Client in Music City Renews for Third Year

The property owners of a 10-story parking structure in Nashville were the first ones in the state of Tennessee to deploy a K5 Autonomous Security Robot. According to the client, keeping a close eye on their budget was an important driving factor in selecting Knightscope’s subscription-based services, and monitoring their property for trespassers took priority among the features and capabilities offered. Aside from its many other notable capabilities, the K5's physical presence alone has been responsible for reducing crime rates, and Knightscope looks forward to serving Music City for years to come.

GET EXPERT HELP

To learn more about Knightscope’s Risk & Threat Exposure Analysts or any of its Autonomous Security Robot, Blue Light Emergency Communication System or Automated Gunshot Detection Services, book a discovery call or demonstration today at www.knightscope.com/discover.

About Knightscope

Knightscope builds cutting-edge technologies to improve public safety, and our long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. Learn more about us at www.knightscope.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "should,” "may,” "intends,” "anticipates,” "believes,” "estimates,” "projects,” "forecasts,” "expects,” "plans,” "proposes” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release and other communications include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s goals, profitability, growth, prospects, reduction of expenses, and outlook. Although Knightscope believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements, including the factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors” in Knightscope’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, as updated by its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Knightscope does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240606140762/en/