Civeo Appoints Gerry As CFO

(RTTNews) - Civeo Corp. (CVEO) announced Wednesday the appointment of Collin Gerry as Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President, and Treasurer, effective August 1, 2024. Barclay Brewer, the interim CFO, will now become Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer, assisting Gerry during the transition.

Gerry had held various executive roles at Civeo since May 2014, including Senior Vice President of Canadian Operations.

Before joining Civeo, Gerry was a Senior Vice President in the equity research department of Raymond James.